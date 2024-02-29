Steady trade at Dungannon Mart with steers selling to £1970 for 830kg
While heifers sold to £1810 for a 630kg Charolais (287.00).
Fat cows peaked at £1290 595kg Shorthorn beef (217.00).
Dropped calves cleared to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull.
While heifer calves peaked at £390 Aberdeen Angus.
Weanlings sold to a height of £1340 for a 460kg Limousin bull (292.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £1010 for a 330kg Charolais (307.00);
Steers
Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1970 for a 830kg Aberdeen Angus (237.00) presented by N Elliott; S and P Goodwin £1810 695kg Limousin (260.00), £1800 615kg Limousin (293.00), £1780 635kg Limousin (280.00), £1770 615kg Limousin (288.00), £1570 525kg Limousin (299.00); J Cooke £1700 590kg Limousin (288.00), £1490 545kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00); M Greenaway £1690 635kg Charolais (266.00), £1630 565kg Charolais (289.00), £1590 520kg Charolais (306.00), £1580 565kg Charolais (280.00), £1520 505kg Charolais (301.00), £1490 495kg Belgian Blue (301.00), £1350 475kg Limousin (284.00); W Bloomer £1660 600kg Hereford (277.00); K McAleer £1530 550kg Limousin (278.00), £1480 520kg Charolais (285.00); J Stewart £1460 545kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £1330 500kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00); Mountview Cattle £1220 435kg Limousin (280.00), £1200 410kg Limousin (293.00), £1100 375kg Limousin (293.00), £920 335kg Limousin (275.00); E Conroy £1180 350kg Charolais (337.00), £1140 295kg Charolais (386.00), £1090 310kg Charolais (352.00) and R Burton £1100 390kg Shorthorn beef (282.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices reached a height of £1810 for a 630kg Charolais (287.00) presented by J and J Livestock, £1660 570kg Charolais (291.00), £1590 530kg Charolais (300.00), £1580 585kg Charolais (270.00), £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00); J Stinson £1700 595kg Limousin (286.00), £1640 595kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00), £1490 540kg Limousin (276.00), £1480 525kg Limousin (282.00), £1480 565kg Limousin (262.00), £1440 535kg Limousin (269.00), £1390 525kg Limousin (265.00); P Grimley £1680 590kg Limousin (285.00), £1600 565kg Limousin (283.00), £1590 545kg Charolais (292.00); M Quinn £1670 575kg Charolais (290.00), £1590 550kg Charolais (289.00), £1540 570kg Charolais (270.00), £1400 515kg Limousin (272.00); P Loughran £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1590 570kg Charolais (279.00); E Todd £1580 590kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00); W Murray £1560 585kg Limousin (267.00), £1520 510kg Limousin( (298.00); S Morrow £1510 525kg Limousin (288.00), £1490 565kg Limousin (264.00), £1370 525kg Limousin (261.00); A Devlin £1480 565kg FKV (262.00), £1400 530kg Aberdeen Angus (264.00); M Morrow £1380 530kg Charolais (260.00); P Loughran £1370 505kg Limousin (271.00), £1300 465kg Limousin (280.00); R Burton £1290 480kg Limousin (269.00); J Downey £1265 485kg Limousin (261.00) and B Conlon £1080 405kg Charolais (267.00).
Fat cows cleared to a height of £1290 for a 595kg Shorthorn beef (217.00) presented by A Patterson; L McElroy £1060 670kg Aberdeen Angus (158.00); D McCrea £880 645kg Friesian (136.00); M Bloomer £860 630kg Friesian (136.00); P Kelly £790 460kg Aberdeen Angus (172.00); E McVeigh £770 485kg Friesian (159.00), £690 485kg Friesian (142.00) and E Fox £750 545kg Friesian (138.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to a height of £440 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by Crewehill Farm, £385 Belgian Blue bull; M Black £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Stephens £370 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £370 Hereford bull; R Hughes £350 Simmental bull, £320 Simmental bull, £310 Simmental bull, £305 Simmental bull, £290 Simmental bull, £275 Simmental bull; K McLaren £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; an Omagh producer £345 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; R Fields £340 Simmental bull; L and C Allen £340 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; T Stockdale £325 Belgian Blue bull; J Ewing £325 Aberdeen Angus bull and E Speers £300 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 Limousin bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £75 to £200.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £390 Aberdeen Angus presented by M Black, £370 Hereford heifer; L Heslip £305 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Fields £300 Simmental heifer; Crewehill Farm £285 Belgian Blue heifer; I Marshall £265 Belgian Blue heifer and J Ewing £255 Limousin heifer.
Weanlings
Weanling prices reached a height of £1340 for a 460kg Limousin Male (292.00) presented by M McCrystal; J Dickson £1090 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (308.00); E McSorley £1000 x 2 320kg Aberdeen Angus (314.00), £920 x 2 315kg Aberdeen Angus (292.00), £840 x 2 305kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00), £780 x 2 250kg Aberdeen Angus (310.00); H Rainey £870 x 2 235kg Limousins (372.00), £820 210kg Limousin (392.00); G Hill £840 230kg Charolais (362.00); D McCrea £720 265kg Limousin (272.00) and D Canavan £710 255kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1010 330kg Charolais (307.00) presented by P Harpur, £850 300kg Charolais (282.00); S Carberry £950 330kg Limousin (288.00), £940 305kg Limousin (306.00), £890 295kg Limousin (301.00), £850 270kg Limousin (315.00), £820 285kg Limousin (287.00), £820 305kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £800 260kg Limousin (305.00), £800 260kg Limousin (305.00), £770 x 2 245kg Limousins (311.00); J Bloomer £830 255kg Shorthorn beef (322.00); H Rainey £780 x 2 270kg Limousins (286.00), £720 250kg Limousin (288.00), £700 250kg Limousin (279.00); J Dickson £760 x 2 235kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (320.00); G Hill £690 x 2 220kg Hereford (315.00) and J Bloomer £650 x 2 240kg Shorthorn beef (270.00).
A great demand for fat lambs sold to a height of £160 for a pen of 27kg presented by a Cookstown producer; J Marshall £160 28kg; J Bloomer £148 24.5kg and W Gilmour £133 22.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £144 presented by P Clarke.
Breeding stock saw a top price of £165 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs presented by F Rafferty, £158 1 ewe and 2 lambs, £145 1 ewe and 1 lamb and a Dungannon producer £160 1 ewe and1 lamb, £150 1 ewe and 1 lamb.
In-lamb ewes sold to £135 presented by F Rafferty, £130.