Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While heifers sold to £1810 for a 630kg Charolais (287.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1290 595kg Shorthorn beef (217.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves peaked at £390 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings sold to a height of £1340 for a 460kg Limousin bull (292.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1010 for a 330kg Charolais (307.00);

Steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1970 for a 830kg Aberdeen Angus (237.00) presented by N Elliott; S and P Goodwin £1810 695kg Limousin (260.00), £1800 615kg Limousin (293.00), £1780 635kg Limousin (280.00), £1770 615kg Limousin (288.00), £1570 525kg Limousin (299.00); J Cooke £1700 590kg Limousin (288.00), £1490 545kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00); M Greenaway £1690 635kg Charolais (266.00), £1630 565kg Charolais (289.00), £1590 520kg Charolais (306.00), £1580 565kg Charolais (280.00), £1520 505kg Charolais (301.00), £1490 495kg Belgian Blue (301.00), £1350 475kg Limousin (284.00); W Bloomer £1660 600kg Hereford (277.00); K McAleer £1530 550kg Limousin (278.00), £1480 520kg Charolais (285.00); J Stewart £1460 545kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £1330 500kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00); Mountview Cattle £1220 435kg Limousin (280.00), £1200 410kg Limousin (293.00), £1100 375kg Limousin (293.00), £920 335kg Limousin (275.00); E Conroy £1180 350kg Charolais (337.00), £1140 295kg Charolais (386.00), £1090 310kg Charolais (352.00) and R Burton £1100 390kg Shorthorn beef (282.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices reached a height of £1810 for a 630kg Charolais (287.00) presented by J and J Livestock, £1660 570kg Charolais (291.00), £1590 530kg Charolais (300.00), £1580 585kg Charolais (270.00), £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00); J Stinson £1700 595kg Limousin (286.00), £1640 595kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00), £1490 540kg Limousin (276.00), £1480 525kg Limousin (282.00), £1480 565kg Limousin (262.00), £1440 535kg Limousin (269.00), £1390 525kg Limousin (265.00); P Grimley £1680 590kg Limousin (285.00), £1600 565kg Limousin (283.00), £1590 545kg Charolais (292.00); M Quinn £1670 575kg Charolais (290.00), £1590 550kg Charolais (289.00), £1540 570kg Charolais (270.00), £1400 515kg Limousin (272.00); P Loughran £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1590 570kg Charolais (279.00); E Todd £1580 590kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00); W Murray £1560 585kg Limousin (267.00), £1520 510kg Limousin( (298.00); S Morrow £1510 525kg Limousin (288.00), £1490 565kg Limousin (264.00), £1370 525kg Limousin (261.00); A Devlin £1480 565kg FKV (262.00), £1400 530kg Aberdeen Angus (264.00); M Morrow £1380 530kg Charolais (260.00); P Loughran £1370 505kg Limousin (271.00), £1300 465kg Limousin (280.00); R Burton £1290 480kg Limousin (269.00); J Downey £1265 485kg Limousin (261.00) and B Conlon £1080 405kg Charolais (267.00).

Fat cows cleared to a height of £1290 for a 595kg Shorthorn beef (217.00) presented by A Patterson; L McElroy £1060 670kg Aberdeen Angus (158.00); D McCrea £880 645kg Friesian (136.00); M Bloomer £860 630kg Friesian (136.00); P Kelly £790 460kg Aberdeen Angus (172.00); E McVeigh £770 485kg Friesian (159.00), £690 485kg Friesian (142.00) and E Fox £750 545kg Friesian (138.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £440 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by Crewehill Farm, £385 Belgian Blue bull; M Black £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Stephens £370 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £370 Hereford bull; R Hughes £350 Simmental bull, £320 Simmental bull, £310 Simmental bull, £305 Simmental bull, £290 Simmental bull, £275 Simmental bull; K McLaren £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; an Omagh producer £345 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; R Fields £340 Simmental bull; L and C Allen £340 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; T Stockdale £325 Belgian Blue bull; J Ewing £325 Aberdeen Angus bull and E Speers £300 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 Limousin bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £75 to £200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £390 Aberdeen Angus presented by M Black, £370 Hereford heifer; L Heslip £305 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Fields £300 Simmental heifer; Crewehill Farm £285 Belgian Blue heifer; I Marshall £265 Belgian Blue heifer and J Ewing £255 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings

Weanling prices reached a height of £1340 for a 460kg Limousin Male (292.00) presented by M McCrystal; J Dickson £1090 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (308.00); E McSorley £1000 x 2 320kg Aberdeen Angus (314.00), £920 x 2 315kg Aberdeen Angus (292.00), £840 x 2 305kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00), £780 x 2 250kg Aberdeen Angus (310.00); H Rainey £870 x 2 235kg Limousins (372.00), £820 210kg Limousin (392.00); G Hill £840 230kg Charolais (362.00); D McCrea £720 265kg Limousin (272.00) and D Canavan £710 255kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1010 330kg Charolais (307.00) presented by P Harpur, £850 300kg Charolais (282.00); S Carberry £950 330kg Limousin (288.00), £940 305kg Limousin (306.00), £890 295kg Limousin (301.00), £850 270kg Limousin (315.00), £820 285kg Limousin (287.00), £820 305kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £800 260kg Limousin (305.00), £800 260kg Limousin (305.00), £770 x 2 245kg Limousins (311.00); J Bloomer £830 255kg Shorthorn beef (322.00); H Rainey £780 x 2 270kg Limousins (286.00), £720 250kg Limousin (288.00), £700 250kg Limousin (279.00); J Dickson £760 x 2 235kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (320.00); G Hill £690 x 2 220kg Hereford (315.00) and J Bloomer £650 x 2 240kg Shorthorn beef (270.00).

A great demand for fat lambs sold to a height of £160 for a pen of 27kg presented by a Cookstown producer; J Marshall £160 28kg; J Bloomer £148 24.5kg and W Gilmour £133 22.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £144 presented by P Clarke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding stock saw a top price of £165 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs presented by F Rafferty, £158 1 ewe and 2 lambs, £145 1 ewe and 1 lamb and a Dungannon producer £160 1 ewe and1 lamb, £150 1 ewe and 1 lamb.