Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef cows to £3150

Thursday 25th September 2025: 270 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 420p for 750kg at £3150, Friesian cows to 286p for 580kg at £1658, beef heifers to 408p for 720kg at £2937, beef bullocks to 410p for 760kgs at £3116 and to a top per head of £3506 for 890kgs.

Friesian bullocks to 340p for 660kg at £2244.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Market

M Pollock, Castlerock Limousin 750kg £3150 (420), McAuley Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 800kg £3280 (410), J Gamble, Ballymoney Limousin 520kg £1976 (380), I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 700kg £2632 (376), local farmer Limousin 630kg £2318 (368), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 770kg £2787 (362), J Gamble Parthenais 630kg £2242 (356), S Devlin, Cookstown Aberdeen Angus 750kg £2670 (356), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 720kg £2548 (354), I McIlveen Limousin 700kg £2464 (352), local farmer Limousin 710kg £2499 (352), 770kg £2710 (352) and S Devlin, Cookstown Aberdeen Angus 710kg £2499 (352).

Friesian Cows

W Magee, Kilwaughter 580kg £1658 (286), local farmer 770kg £2125 (276), W Magee 550kg £1496 (272), J Gamble, Ballymoney 580kg £1577 (272), S Adams, Broughshane 770kg £2048 (266), J Adair, Kells 650kg £1612 (248), B Hunter, Doagh 720kg £1771 (246) and S Adams 660kg £1584 (240), B Hunter 770kg £1848 (240).

Beef heifers

R Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 720kg £2937 (408), T Shields, Kilkeel Limousin 660kg £2626 (398), M Masterson, Downpatrick Limousin 630kg £2494 (396), T Shields Limousin 590kg £2301 (390), McCloskey Farms, Dungiven Charolais 690kg £2677 (388), 690kg £2622 (380), M Masterson Limousin 660kg £2494 (378), McCloskey Farms Charolais 660kg £2494 (378), 670kg £2532 (378), P McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 610kg £2293 (376), McCloskey Farms Charolais 640kg £2393 (374), M Masterson Limousin 520kg £1913 (368), Charolais 630kg £2293 (364) and C McDonnell, Ballycastle Saler 570kg £2052 (360).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

J Hogg, Garvagh Limousin 890kg £3506, A Magill, Newtownabbey Charolais 860kg £3164, R McVicker, Ballycastle Limousin 760kg £3116, J Hogg Charolais 860kg £3113, J and M Crawford, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus 860kg £3044, J Hogg Charolais 800kg £2976, S and D McReynolds, Dungiven Limousin 770kg £2895, local farmer Charolais 760kg £2872, J Hogg Charolais 750kg £2835, D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2803, Limousin 730kg £2788, J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 760kg £2781 and J Hogg Charolais 750kg £2775.

Top per kg

R McVicker, Ballycastle Limousin 760kg £3116 (410), M Masterson, Downpatrick Limousin 580kg £2320 (400), 570kg £2257 (396), J Hogg, Garvagh Limousin 890kg £3506 (394), M Masterson Limousin 600kg £2352 (392), S and D McReynolds Limousin 660kg £2574 (390), D Hanna Charolais 680kg £2652 (390), L Rodgers, Aghalee Limousin 550kg £2134 (388), M Masterson Limousin 670kg £2599 (388), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 730kg £2803 (384), L Rodgers Limousin 460kg £1757 (382), D Laverty Limousin 730kg £2788 (382), J Mc Woodburn Belgian Blue 500kg £1910 (382) and S and D McReynolds Limousin 690kg £2635 (382).

Friesian bullocks

A Bonnar, Glenwherry 660kg £2244 (340)710kg £2357 (332), 710kg £2272 (320), 610kg £1939 (318), 630kg £2003 (318), J Mc Woodburn, Kells 530kg £1674 (316), A Bonnar 690kg £2152 (312), 630kg £1953 (310), L Rodgers, Aghalee 480kg £1401 (292) and A Rocke, Larne 620kg £1810 (292), 660kg £1914 (290).

Friday 26th September 2025: Dairy cows - An entry of 20 dairy cows sold to £4650 for a calved heifer.

Ruling prices: C McCooey, Derrynoose Danish Red £4650, G Clingan, Lisburn Holstein £4550, I Small, Ahoghill Holstein £4350, G Clinghan, Holstein £3950, C McCooey, Friesian £3800, Danish Red £3550, I Small, Holstein £3350, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2900, R Stewart, Ballyclare Ayrshire £2450, D G Wallace, Hillhead Farm Holstein £2350, A Bell, Nutt's Corner Holstein £1850, Holstein £1850, Holstein £1800, C McCooey, Friesian £17650 and A Bell Holstein £1750, Holstein £1700.

Breeding bulls

D Cairns, Ballymena Abondance £2950, R Coleman, Glarryford Shorthorn beef £2600 and J Martin, Lisburn x2 Hereford £2100.

Suckler cows

An entry of 45 suckler cows sold to £3650 for a cow and calf, ruling prices: O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue with heifer calf £3650, R Creith, Bushmills Speckle Park £3400, x3 Speckle Park £3350, x2 Speckle Park £3000, x2 Speckle Park £3250, x4 Speckle Park £3200, M and N Robson, Ballyclare Simmental £3100 and R Creith, Speckle Park £3100, Speckle Park £3050.

Calves

320 calves sold to £1450 for a Limousin bull.

Leading prices

Bulls

C McCammond, Larne Limousin £1450 x2, B Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £1340 x2, Limousin £1340 x2, C McCammond Limousin £1300, R Crawford, Larne Aberdeen Angus £1270, C McCammond Limousin £1200, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £1190 x7 and C McCammond Limousin £1190.

Heifers

R McMullan, Ballygally Limousin £1560, C McCammond, Larne Limousin £1320, R Crawford, Larne Charolais £1220, J Gamble, Ballymoney Charolais £1190, I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £1170, C McCammond, Larne Limousin £1120, B Jamieson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £1110 x4, C McCammond Limousin £1100, D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin £1080, C McCammond Limousin £1060 and R Crawford Charolais £1050.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

Trimble Farms, Kircubbin £710 x2, £630 x2, A and I Cruikshank, Glarryford £600 x2, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £580, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £550 x2 and Trimble Farms £540 x6.

Weanlings

An entry of 270 weanlings in Ballymena results in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1760 over for a Charolais 430kg £2190 offered by S B and D Weatherup, Ballyclare.

Heifers sold to £1620 over for a Charolais 450kg £2070 presented by Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

J McKinty, Larne Charolais 260kg £1690 (650), H McNeill, Rasharkin Limousin 240kg £1320 (550), S Tweed, Ballymena Limousin 230kg £1200 (521), Shorthorn beef 230kg £1200 (521), Limousin 230kg £1200 (521), H McNeill, Limousin 270kg £1390 (514), S Tweed Shorthorn beef 260kg £1330 (511), R Gingles, Larne Limousin 300kg £1500 (500), Limousin 300kg £1500 (500, B Moorehead, Liscolman Belgian Blue 280kg £1330 (475), R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais 300kg £1420 (473), Charolais 300kg £1420 (473), R Andrews, Kells Saler 250kg £1150 (460), B Moorhead, Belgian Blue 270kg £1240 (459), Belgian Blue 270kg £1240 (459) and H McNeill, Charolais 250kg £1140 (456).

301 to 350kg

J McKinty, Larne Charolais 310kg £1800 (580), Charolais 320kg £1810 (565), Abondance 320kg £1790 (559), local farmer Charolais 340kg £1800 (529), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 350kg £1770 (505), R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais 330kg £1610 (487), H McNeill, Rasharkin Charolais 310kg £1510 (487), Limousin 310kg £1500 (483), M S Kennedy, Comber Hereford 350kg £1660 (474), Hereford 350kg £1660 (474), R Gingles, Larne 310kg £1450 (467), H McNeill, Limousin 310kg £1450 (467) and R Bingham, Charolais 320kg £1470 (459) x4).

351kg and over

Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 390kg £1990 (510), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 430kg £2190 (509), J McKinstry, Larne Charolais 370kg £1870 (505), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1920 (505), A and LDouds, Clough Limousin 380kg £1890 (497), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 420kg £2080 (495), A and L Douds Limousin 380kg £1860 (489), I Dodds, Limousin 430kg £2090 (486), M S Kennedy, Comber Hereford 370kg £1790 (483), Shaw's Hill Farm, Charolais 420kg £2030 (483), S Johnston, Crumlin Limousin 460kg £2220 (482), D McCollum, Loughgiel Limousin 390kg £1880 (482), I Dodds, Limousin 400kg £1920 (480), J Haveron, Deerfin Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1760 (475) and S B and D Weatherup, Limousin 480kg £2280 (475), Limousin 420kg £1990 (473).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

J Haveron, Deerfin Blonde d'Aquitaine 250kg £1350 (540), J McKinty, Larne Charolais 240kg £1290 (537), R Andrews, Kells Saler 250kg £1300 (520), J Haveron, Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg £1500 (500), P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 300kg £1480 (493), local farmer Charolais 270kg £1300 (481), D and N Hamill, Crumlin Bal 270kg £1170 (433) x2, G Francey, Ballymena Belgian Blue 290kg £1240 (427) X2, R Gingles, Larne Limousin 300kg £1280 (426), Limousin 300kg £1280 (426), G Francey, Belgian Blue 300kg £1250 (416), J Irvine, Craigavon Hereford 220kg £890 (404), Abondance 230kg £930 (404) and R Gingles Limousin 280kg £1110 (396).

301 to 350kg

J McKinty, Larne Charolais 320kg £1690 (528), Charolais 320kg £1650 (515), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg £1710 (502), J McKinty Charolais 310kg £1550 (500), Shaw's Hill Farm, Charolais £340kg £1660 (488), S Johnston, Crumlin Limousin 340kg £1650), local farmer Charolais 340kg £1630 (479), Shaw's Hill Farm Charolais 350kg £1660 (474),P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 320kg £1480 (462), D McCollum, Loughgiel Limousin 320kg £1470 (459), P McConnell, Lom 340kg £1560 (458), Limousin 350kg £1540 (452), Limousin 350kg £1550 (442), P McCord and P Thompson, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1500 (441), Charolais 340kg £1500 (441) and P McConnell, Limousin £350kg £1540 440kg.

351kg and over

Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 360kg £1880 (522), Charolais 370kg £1920 (518), S Johnston Charolais 380kg £1900 (500), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg £1820 (491), A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 360kg £1750 (486), M Erskine, Ballycarry Limousin 430kg £2000 (465), P McArdle, Katesbridge Limousin 400kg £1850 (462), Shaw's Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 450kg £2070 (460), P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 370kg £1680 (454), Charolais 370kg £1680 (454), S R Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1670, P McConnell Limousin 400kg £1790 (447),D McCollum, Loughgiel Limousin 400kg £1790 (447), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 38kg £1700 (447) and P McCord Charolais 360kg £1610 (447), Charolais 360kg £1610 (447).

Saturday 27th September 2025: 657 sucked calves presented at the first sale at Ballymena resulted in an outstanding trade.

A show of Limousin and Charolais calves took place.

Sam Coleman judged the Limousins awarding champion to Ivan Lynn, Armoy for a super black heifer weighing 400kg selling for £5050.

Reserve Limousin was first place bullock also from Ivan Lynn selling for £3050 at 510kg. Harry Heron judges the Charolais awarding champion bullock to Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare selling at £3300 for 570kg.

Champion Charolais heifer was awarded to McAfee Brothers selling at £2650 for 260kg.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 210kg £1780 (847), Limousin 240kg £1810 (754), D McKillop Charolais 230kg £1680 (730), I Lynn, Limousin 220kg £1600 (727), Limousin 280kg £2020 (721), M McVicker, Ballycastle Charolais 280kg £2000 (714), P Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 250kg £1770 (708), Charolais 250kg £1760 (704), I Lynn, Limousin £2110 (703), J K Davidson, Broughshane Limousin 260kg £1820 (700), O O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 240kg £1680 (700), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 290kg £2020 (696), I Lynn, Limousin 290kg £1990 (686), H Morrell, Coleraine Charolais 280kg £1900 (678), J K Davidson Limousin 270kg £1820 (674) and P Gilmore Charolais 280kg £1870 (667).

301 to 350kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg £2540 (725), O’Kane Farm Belgian Blue 340kg £2460 (723), S Douglas, Charolais 350kg £2520 (720),J Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £2120 (683), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £2160 (675), S Douglas, Charolais 320kg £2140 (668), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 340kg £2240 (658), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 320kg £2080 (650), S Douglas, Charolais 340kg £2200 (647), Charolais 310kg £1980 (638), Charolais 310kg £1960 (632), H Morrell, Coleraine Charolais 310kg £1920 (619), V Hamilton, Cushendun 310kg £1920 (619), S Douglas, Charolais 320kg £1980 (618) and A Millar, Charolais 320kg £1980 (618), Charolais 320kg £1980 (618).

351 to 400kg

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 370kg £2620 (708), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £2500 (694), S Douglas, Charolais 360kg £2500 (694), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £2680 (687), W McCurdy, Charolais 380kg £2520 (663), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg £2560 (656), V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 400kg £2620 (655), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 390kg £2540 (651), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £2340 (650), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £2520 (646), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £2380 (643), I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 390kg £2500 (641), J Carey, Martinstown Charolais 390kg £2480 (635), I Lynn, Limousin 370kg £2340 (632), W and G Hanna, Charolais 370kg £2300 (621) and I Lynn, Belgian Blue 370kg £2300 (621).

Over 401kg

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 420kg £2580 (614), I Lynn, Armoy Charolais 560kg £3400 (607), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 410kg £2460 (600), I Lynn, Limousin 510kg £3050 (598), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 420kg £2460 (585), I Lynn, Limousin 410kg £2400 (85), Belgian Blue 420kg £2440 (581), L McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 570kg £3300 (579), I Lynn, Limousin 440kg £2540 (577), Limousin 490kg £2820 (575), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 430kg £2460 (572), J Carey, Martinstown Limousin 480kg £2740 (570), V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 410kg £2340 (570), O Kane Farm, Limousin 430kg £2440 (567), I Lynn, Limousin 510kg £2880 (564) and H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 420kg £2360 (561).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 240kg £3100 (1291), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 260kg £2650 (1019), I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 250kg £2100 (840), Limousin 300kg £2520 (840), Limousin 210kg £1750 (833), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 300kg £2500 (833), Andy McConnell, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 270kg £2000 (740), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 260kg £1840 (707), Charolais 250kg £1740 (696), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 290kg £2000 (689), Limousin 290kg £2000 (689), I Lynn, Limousin 280kg £1900 (678), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 270kg £1800 (666), Charolais £1800 (666), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 270kg £1790 (663) and D Convery, Cushendun Charolais 250 £1640 (656).

301 to 350kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 330kg £3650 (116), E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 320kg £2750 (859), Limousin 340kg £2700 (794), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Limousin 330kg £2550 (772), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais £2500 (757), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg £2450 (720), E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 350kg £2420 (691), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 310kg £2020 (651), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £2160 (635), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £2200 (628), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1920 (619), O’Kane Farms, Limousin 340kg £2100 (617), W and G Hanna, Charolais 310kg £1900 (612), A Millar, Charolais 310kg £1900 (612), V Hamilton Charolais 310kg £1900 (612) and A Millar, Charolais £1890 (609).

351 to 400kg

I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 400kg £5050 (1262), O’Kane Farms Dunloy Limousin 400kg £4450 (1112), Limousin 370kg £3600 (973), V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 360kg £3000 (833), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 400kg £3100 (775), I Lynn, Limousin 360kg £2600 (722), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 360kg £2580 (716), I Lynn, Limousin 370kg £2650 (716), Limousin 370kg £2650 (716), E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 400kg £2750 (687), I Lynn, Limousin 370kg £2500 (675), H Hall, Newtownabbey Limousin 360kg £2380 (661), I Lynn, Limousin 390kg £2450 (628), E and A Holden Limousin 380kg £2320 (610), V McErlaine, Charolais 360kg £2150 (597) and Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall Limousin 400kg £2380 (595).

Over 401kg

Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall Limousin 470kg £3900 (829), E and A Holden Limousin 420kg £3200 (761), O Kane Farm, Dunloy, Limousin 420kg £2750 (654), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 440kg £2700 (613), A and D McAfee, Bushills Charolais 410kg £2500 (609), E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 430kg £2600 (604), A and A McAfee, Charolais 470kg £2780 (591), W McCurdy Charolais £2420 (590), A and D McAfee, Charolais 410kg £2400 £2400 (585), Limousin 430kg £2480 (576), V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 430kg £2480 (576), J Carey, Martinstown Limousin 490kg £2800 (571), A and D McAfee, Charolais 420kg £2400 (571), S Mullan, Charolais 440kg £2500 (568), A and D McAfee, Limousin 440kg £2500 (568 and J Carey, Charolais 410kg £2320 (565).

Monday (evening) 29th September 2025: An entry of 3120 sheep in Ballymena sold for a fantastic trade.

Breeders sold to £400 for a tremendous pen of 12 Blackface ewes, ewe lambs to £225, store lambs to £136.

The Charollais ram sale topped at 1650gns.

Store lambs

J Mawhinney, Kells 5 Texel £136, D Monaghan, Blackhill 2 Mil £135, W Hamill, Aughafatten 30 Texel £129.50, A Montgomery, Glenarm 39 Texel £128, C McAlister, Broughshane 18 Suffolk £127.50, J McAuley, Glenariffe 17 Crossbred £127, A Hall, Antrim 6 Texel £125.50, S Crothers, Doagh 3 Texel £125.50, D Hamilton, Glenarm 38 Crossbred £125, C O'Neill, Glenarm 24 Texel £124, D Hamilton 51 Crossbred £123, C McAlister 10 Texel £123, D Hamilton 32 Crossbred £122.50 and E and M O'Neill, Martinstown 8 Texel £122.

Ewe lambs

S Boyle, Carrickfergus x10 Suffolk £225, T McLaughlin, Claudy x12 Blackface £212, I Rea, Newtownabbey x9 Easycare £200, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare x11 Texel £198, I Rea, x9 Easycare £192, J Hutchinson, x2 Texel £190, T Montgomery, Carricknakielt Lane x14 Mule £185, D and D Robinson, Carnalbana x12 Texel £182, I Rea, Newtownabbey x9 Easycare £182, H McCloskey, Draperstown x12 Texel £178, x7 Texel £178, A Totten, Ballymena x7 Mule £175, I Rea, x9 Easycare £175, S Boyle, x10 Suffolk £175, C McLoughlin, Ballymena x14 Mule £172 and B and A McCammon, Magheramorne x3 Texel £165.

Breeding sheep

I Montgomery, Ballymena Blackface x12 £400, x12 Blackface £335, local farmer, x9 Suffolk £315, x6 Suffolk £310, I Montgomery, x12 Blackface £305, T McIlroy, Larne x9 Suffolk £295, P McAuley, Ballymena x11 Texel £285, local farmer x12 Mule £280, x8 Texel £280, x6 Suffolk £260, x12 Mule £260, x5 Crossbred £260, I Montgomery, x12 Blackface £255, x10 Mule £250, J Mills, Larne x2 Swaledale £245 and local farmer, x10 Suffolk £240.

Charollais ram sale

E and J Gould, Garvagh 1650g, T A Fenton, Ballymoney 1400g, J Houston, Randalstown 1100g, T McConnell, Parkgate 1000g, A Moore, Ballymena 1000g, T McConnell, 950g, M and S Riley, Moneyreagh 900g, I Goudy, Newtownabbey x2 900g, T McConnell, 900g, D Bell, 850g, T McConnell, 850g and W M Sherrard, Coleraine 850g.

Tuesday 30th September 2025: An entry of 400 store cattle in Ballymena sold to a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £2660 over for a Charolais 820kg £2980 presented by R and J Park, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £2300 over for a Limousin 670kg £2880 presented by the same producer

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 480kg £2490 (518), 490kg £2500 (510), A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 410kg £2090 (509), T H W McDowell, Dundonald Limousin 440kg £2240 (509), A Patterson Simmental 390kg £1960 (502), J Henry, Antrim Limousin 400kg £2010 (502), R Workman Charolais 500kg £2500 (500), R Montgomery, Kells Limousin 310kg £1530 (493), J Henry Limousin 430kg £2120 (493), P McCloskey, Toomebridge Limousin 460kg £2260 (491) and M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 420kg £2060 (490).

Over 501kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 510kg £2800 (549), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £2620 (494), R Workman Charolais 570kg £2800 (491), 530kg £2560 (483), P McCloskey, Toomebridge Charolais 530kg £2510 (473), J McMurran Charolais 530kg £2470 (466), P McCloskey Limousin 530kg £2460 (464), J McMurran Charolais 600kg £2780 (463), 580kg £2660 (458), 560kg £2540 (453), W Dennison, Dunadry Charolais 610kg £2740 (449), 620kg £2780 (448), L McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 630kg £2810 (446) and J McMurran Limousin 570kg £2540 (445).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 470kg £2260 (480), 410kg £1950 (475), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 490kg £2300 (469), 450kg £2110 (468), M and F Speers Charolais 470kg £2140 (455), S Black, Glenarm Jersey 420kg £1910 (454), S Moore Limousin 460kg £2040 (443), S Black Limousin 360kg £1560 (433), J McClure, Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1900 (431), R Johnston, Clough Charolais 450kg £1920 (426), H and E McDowell, Castlereagh Limousin 440kg £1870 (425) and J Emerson, Bangor Simmental 430kg £1810 (420).

Up to 501kg

C O'Hare, Loughbrickland Charolais 540kg £2470 (457), G Crowe, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 540kg £2470 (457), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 510kg £2330 (456), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 540kg £2380 (440), 520kg £2280 (438), R and J Park, Ballymena Limousin 670kg £2880 (429), C O'Hare Charolais 550kg £2340 (425) 520kg £2200 (423), B Black Charolais 540kg £2270 (420), N Halliday, Ballymoney Limousin 560kg £2330 (416), C O'Hare Charolais 550kg £2280 (414) and B Black Charolais 570kg £2360 (414).

Wednesday 1st October 2025: An entry of 2253 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday met a steadier trade.

Fat lambs sold to 663p for a pen of 11 Texel s 19kg at £126 from R Hoy, Doagh and a top Hereford head of £156 for a pen of 12 Texel s at 29kg from J Heron, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £198

Fat lambs (1868)

Top per kg

R Hoy, Doagh 11 Texel 19kg £126 (663), K Kidd, Ballymena 1 Texel 16.5kg £107 (648), A and I Wilson, Glenarm 3 Texel 19.5kg £125 (641), H McNeill, Ballygally 19 Texel 20kg £128 (640), A and W Magill, Raloo 4 Texel 21kg £131 (623), E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 16 Texel 21kg £130 (619), K McConnell, Muckamore 23 Charollais 22kg £135 (613), S Beattie, Ballyclare 14 Texel 20kg £122.50 (612), J Rea, Glenarm 14 Suffolk 20kg £121.50 (607), Beltoy Farm, Gleno 17 Suffolk 20kg £121.50 (607), R Hood, Broughshane 8 Texel 22.5kg £136.50 (606), C McFetridge, Glenarm 9 Texel 20.5kg £124 (604), O McCloskey, Loughgiel 10 Crossbred 21.5kg £130 (604), J S Hamilton, Ballymena 29 Texel 22kg £133 (604), C McFetridge, 11 Texel £132 (600) and R J McKay, Carnlough 42 Suffolk 24.5kg £147 (600).

Top per head

J Heron, Broughshane 12 Texel 29kg £156, J W Bingham, Templepatrick 2 Texel 27kg £153, I Dodds, Glenwherry 3 Texel 29.5kg £150.50, C McIlroy, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 28.5kg £150, J Fenton, Glarryford 1 Mule 29.5kg £150, C McIlroy, 2 Suffolk 28kg £149, R J McKay, Carnlough 24.5kg £147, I Dodds, 13 Texel 27.5kg £146.50, F McKendry, Broughshane 17 Texel 25.5kg £146, M Mofffett, Broughshane 21Texel 27.5kg £145, J Alexander, Clough 11 Texel 27.5kg £144, N McBurney, Moorfields 38 Texel 26kg £144, D Stewart, Ballyclare 23 Texel 27kg £144, D Rodgers, Cushendun, Ballymena 12 Suffolk 29.5kg £144, D Saunderson 17 Charollais 27kg £144 and W A Hagan, Ballyclare 24 Texel 26kg £143.50.

Fat ewes (385)

Suffolk - £192-£108

Texel - £198-£156

Crossbred - £150-£104

Blackface - £82-£56