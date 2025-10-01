Steady trade for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, strong steers to £2200

A much larger entry of quality stock presented for sale at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 30th September resulted in a good steady demand for all sorts.

This week strong steers sold to £2200 for a 590kg Hereford (£373) with a 505kg Hereford to £2110 (£418).

Weanling males sold to £2010 for a 400kg Charolais (£503) a 280kg Charolais sold to £1290 (£614) with a 280kg Charolais to £1710 (£611) all top quality males sold from £500 to £586 per 100kg.

Store heifers sold to £1950 for a 540kg Hereford (£361) with a 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£396) and a 400kg Limousin to £1750 (£438).

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling heifers sold to £1970 for a 370kg Limousin (£532) a 360kg Charolais sold to £1730 (£481) with a 245kg Charolais to £1230 (£502) and a 325kg Charolais to £1620 (£498).

Leading prices

Store bullocks

Newtownbutler farmer 590kg Hereford to £2200 (£373) 505kg Hereford to £2110 (£418) 500kg Simmental to £1990 (£398) and 410kg Charolais to £1950 (£476) Rosslea farmer 440kg Charolais to £2000 (£455) and Lisnaskea farmer 500kg Simmental to £1840 (£368).

Weanling males

Rosslea farmer 400kg Charolais to £2010 (£503) and 325kg Charolais to £1620 (£498) Maguiresbridge farmer 370kg Limousin tom £1970 (£532) 345kg Limousin to £1880 (£545) and 280kg Limousin to £1590 (£568) Newtownbutler farmer 365kg Charolais to £1820 (£499) 340kg Charolais to £1810 (£532) 280kg Charolais to £1710 (£611) 290kg Charolais to £1700 (£586) 265kg Charolais to £1490 (£562) 290kg Charolais to £1480 (£510) 305kg Charolais to £1380 (£452) 285kg Limousins to £1360 x 2 (£477) 255kg Charolais to £1310 (£514) 320kg Limousin to £1290 (£403) 210kg Charolais to £1290 (£614) 270kg Limousin to £1060 (£393) and 200kg Charolais to £1030 (£515) Newtownbutler farmer 350kg Charolais to £1750 (£500) and 290kg Charolais to £1590 (£548) Derrylin farmer 380kg Charolais to £1800 (£474) Tempo farmer 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£398) Lisnaskea farmer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£439) and 285kg Limousin to £1280 (£449) Derrylin farmer 340kg Limousin to £1430 (£421) 275kg Simms to £1320 x 2 (£480) and 250kg Simmental to £1260 (£504) Newtownbutler farmer 330kg Limousin to £1390 (£421) and 320kg Limousin to £1360 (£425) Lisnaskea farmer 320kg Hereford to £1320 (£413) Lisnaskea farmer 360kg Charolais to £1310 (£364) Derrylin farmer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£446) and Lisnaskea farmer 255kg Simmental to £1100 (£431).

Store and weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge farmer 370kg Limousin to £1970 (£532) Derrylin farmer 540kg Hereford to £1950 (£361) 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£455) and 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£386) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£396) Newtownbutler farmer 485kg Limousin to £1760 (£363) 460kg Belgian Blue to £1560 (£339) 440kg Belgian Blue to £1520 (£345) 430kg Belgian Blue to £1450 430kg Belgian Blue to £1450 (£337) 430kg Limousin to £1300 430kg Belgian Blue to £1300, and 320kg Limousin to £1090. Newtownbutler farmer 400kg Limousin to £1750 (£438) Lisnaskea farmer 360kg Charolais to £1730 (£481) Rosslea farmer 325kg Charolais to £1620 (£498) Lisnaskea farmer 370kg Limousin to £1460 (£395) 330kg Charolais to £1300 (£394) and 275kg Simmental to £1040 (£378) Derrylin farmer 415kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£371) 420kg Hereford to £1460 (£348) and 315kg Simmental to £1050 (£333) Derrylin farmer 245kg Charolais to £1230 (£502) Lisnaskea farmer 260kg Limousin to £1090 (£480) and Lisnaskea farmer 260kg Belted Galloway to £1080 (£396) and 285kg Hereford to £1050 (£368).

Lots more stock required to supply a strong demand for all sorts from online and ringside competition.