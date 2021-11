Steady trade for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

200 heifers sold readily with good quality forward heifers from £210 to £234 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1405 from a Ballinderry farmer followed by £232 for 596k at £1385 from a Poyntzpass producer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £254 for 408k at £1035 from a Dromara farmer followed by £243 for 430k at £1045 from a Poyntzpass producer.

FORWARD BULLOCKS: Ballinderry farmer 600k £1405 £234.00; Poyntzpass farmer 596k £1385 £232.00; Gilford farmer 640k £1475 £231.00; Tynan farmer 576k £1315 £228.00; Gilford farmer 598k £1355 £227.00; Armagh farmer 550k £1235 £225.00; Dungannon farmer 596k £1335 £224.00; Ballinderry farmer 556k £1245 £224.00.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HEIFERS: Dromara farmer 408k £1035 £254.00; Poyntzpass farmer 430k £1045 £243.00; Dromara farmer 444k £1055 £238.00; Middletown farmer 456k £1075 £236.00; Ballinderry farmer 448k £1055 £236.00; Markethill farmer 446k £1025 £230.00; Crossmaglen farmer 418k £955 £229.00; Poyntzpass farmer 490k £1105 £226.00; Glenanne farmer 482k £1085 £225.00.

BULLOCKS

210 bullocks maintained a very firm trade with beef bullocks selling to £240 for 710k at £1705 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £231 for 670k at £1555 from a Banbridge producer. Main trade from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos. Forward feeding bullocks to £243 for 586k at £1425 from a Markethill farmer. All good quality feeding bullocks from £210 to £236 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £248 for 402k at £995 from a Tandragee farmer. Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £188 for 604k at £1135 from an Armagh farmer followed by £187 for 560k at £1055 from a Tandragee farmer. Main demand between from £170 to £181 per 100 kilos.

FORWARD BULLOCKS: Markethill farmer 586k £1425 £243.00; Keady farmer 520k £1225 £236.00; Cullyhanna farmer 610k £1415 £232.00; Tandragee farmer 560k £1295 £231.00; Middletown farmer 536k £1225 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 536k £1225 £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 590k £1345 £228.00; Tandragee faremr 564k £1285 £228.00.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Newtownhamilton farmer 710k £1705 £240.00; Banbridge farmer 672k £1555 £231.00; Aghalee farmer 686k £1585 £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1505 £228.00; Dromara farmer 672k £1525 £227.00; Donacloney farmer 702k £1545 £220.00.

MIDDLEWEIGHT BULLOCKS: Tandragee farmer 402k £995 £248.00; Tandragee farmer 424k £1035 £244.00; Tandragee farmer 448k £1085 £242.00; Tandragee farmer 446k £1075 £241.00; Keady farmer 418k £1005 £241.00; Tandragee farmer 428k £1145 £238.00.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: Armagh farmer 604k £1135 £188.00; Tandragee farmer 564k £1055 £187.00; Armagh farmer 606k £1095 £181.00; Armagh farmer 620k £1115 £180.00; Tandragee farmer 598k £1065 £178.00; Tandragee farmer 522k £925 £177.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 310 weanlings maintained a very firm trade throughout the sale. Good quality light males sold to £318 per 100 kilos for 215k at £820 for a Middletown farmer followed by £259 per 100 kilos for 328k at £980 for an Ardglass farmer. The same owner received £285 per 100 kilos for 342k at £1010. Main demand for light males from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold from £220 to £279 for 408k at £1140 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £262 for 424k at £1110 from an Ardglass producer. Heifer weanlings sold up to £379 per 100 kilos for 354k at £1340 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £310 for 390k at £1210 from a Attical producer. All good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £308 per 100 kilos. Strong heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £256 for 402k at £1030 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £235 for 468k at £1100.

STRONG MALE WEANLING: Ardglass farmer 408k £1140 £279.00; Ardglass farmer 424k £1110 £262.00; Rathfriland farmer 426k £1090 £256.00; Rathfriland farmer 406k £1010 £249.00; Rathfriland farmer 426k £1040 £244.00; Benburb farmer 404k £960 £238.00; Tassagh farmer 410k £890 £217.00.

LIGHT MALE WEANLING: Middletown farmer 258k £820 £318.00; Ardglass farmer 328k £980 £299.00; Ardglass farmer 342k £1010 £295.00; Ardglass farmer 382k £1100 £288.00; Crossmaglen farmer 244k £720 £295.00; Armagh farmer 300k £870 £290.00; Armagh farmer 298k £860 £289.00; Dungannon farmer 242k £690 £285.00.

STRONG HEIFER WEANLING: Mayobridge farmer 402k £1030 £256.00; Newry farmer 468k £1100 £235.00; Keady farmer 412k £960 £233.00; Derrynoose farmer 428k £940 £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 424k £930 £219.00.

LIGHT HEIFER WEANLING: Mayobridge farmer 354k £1340 £279.00; Attical farmer 390k £1210 £310.00; Rathfriland farmer 240k £740 £308.00; Rathfriland farmer 258k £770 £298.00; Middletown farmer 256k £710 £277.00; Crossmaglen farmer 260k £710 £273.00; Keady farmer 308k £800 £260.00; Keady farmer 326k £830 £255.00; Attical farmer 372k £920 £247.00.