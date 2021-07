Steady trade for good quality lambs at Downpatrick

News you can trust since 1963

Lambs to £150 and Fat Ewes to £186 at Swatragh

Cows and calves sell £2060 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Top quality genetics on offer from NI Dexter Cattle Group

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

First store lambs of the year at Armoy sell to £92

Easier trade for fat lambs at Markethill

Lakeland Dairies pays tribute following death of ‘pioneering and progressive’ Co Antrim farmer

FAT EWES: Legamaddy farmer £138.00 & £136.00 & £99.00 & £65.00, Newry farmer £135.00, Ballygowan farmer £134.00 & £112.00 & £97.00, Cabra farmer £129.00 & £120.00, Myra farmer £128.00, Downpatrick farmer £120.00, Ballyculter farmer £118.00 & £51.00, Killyleagh farmer £117.00, Loughinisland farmer £115.00, Cabra farmer £115.00, Ballynahinch farmer £115.00, Ballygowan farmer £114.00 & £90.00, Carnacally farmer £110.00, Castlewellan farmer £103.00, Ballynahinch farmer £96.00 twice & £81.00 & £71.00, Kilkeel farmer £89.00 & £60.00, Raholp farmer £87.00 & £75.00 and Ballyculter farmer £72.00.

SPRING LAMBS: Saintfield farmer 24kg £117.00, Myra farmer 24kg £117.00 & 20kg £101.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 27kg £116.00 & 21kg £104.50, Drumnaquoile farmer 25kg £115.00 twice, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg £115.00 & 26kg £115.00 & 23kg £111.00 & 22kg £105.00 & 20kg £100.00, Ballycruttle farmer 25kg £113.50, Kilclief farmer 23kg £113.00, Ballyclander farmer 25kg £113.00, Ballydugan farmer 23kg £112.00, Lisbarnett farmer 22kg £112.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg £111.00, Killyleagh farmer 26kg £109.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £109.50 & 17kg £80.00, Legamaddy farmer 22kg £108.50, Ballygowan farmer 22kg £108.00 & 21kg £102.00, Raholp farmer 23kg £108.00, Ballyculter farmer 22kg £107.00, Tollymore farmer 22kg £106.50, Ballynoe farmer 22kg £106.00, Strangford farmer 22kg £106.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg £105.00, Killyleagh farmer 22kg £105.00, Carnacally farmer 21kg £104.50, Killinchy farmer 22kg £104.00, Castlescreen farmer 21kg £103.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg £102.50 & 18kg £83.50, Ballygowan farmer 26kg £102.00 & 19kg £96.00, Strangford farmer 22kg £102.00, Cabra farmer 22kg £102.00, Loughinisland farmer 21kg £101.00, Annalong farmer 20kg £93.50, Saintfield farmer £89.00, Ballylucas farmer 18kg £86.00 and Downpatrick farmer 16kg £78.00.

Spring lambs sold to £117.00, Fat Ewes to £138.00 and Light weight lambs to £5.00ppk.