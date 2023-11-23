Steady trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat lambs selling to £125
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat lambs sold to £125 in a good steady trade, store lambs were harder to sell with less customers around, fat ewes sold to £118 in a good trade.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
D McKillop, Cushendall, 27kgs £125. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £124. Paddy Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £124. A Boyce, Bushmills, 26kgs £122. Michael Kearney, Ballymoney, 25kgs £122. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £121. Alwyn Kerr, Ballymoney, 28kgs £120. Robert McCormick, Armoy, 25kgs £120. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 24kgs £119. Martin McBride, Armoy, 24kgs £118. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 25kgs £117. Brian Gribben, Dunloy, 24kgs £117. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 24kgs £117. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £117. B McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs £116. SJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £116. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £115. Robert Martin, Dunloy, 24kgs £115. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs £115. J Newell, Ballymoney, 23kgs £114.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
F McCaughan, Bushmills, 7 Texel, £91.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, 10 Crossbreds £85.00. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 60, Texel, £84.00. S Dobbin, Clough, 22 Texel, £86.50. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballycastle, 14 Texel, £85.00. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 7 Texel, £78.00. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 22 Texel, £72.00. John Cassley, Armoy, 40 Suffolk, £67.50. Niall McMullan, Loughgile, 60 Crossbreds £69.00.
Fat ewes
Paul Black, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £119. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £118. Jas Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £102. Altmore Farms, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £99.00. J and J McMullan, Armoy, Texel, £103. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Texel, £98.00. Harry Carey, Loughguile, £98.00. K McKay, Cushendun, Crossbreds £88.00. M D McNeill, Cushendall, Suffolk, £99.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.