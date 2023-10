Steady trade for sheep at Markethill Mart, cull ewes selling to a top of £164

1470 lambs sold in a similar trade to previous weeks. Good quality midweight lambs sold from 450p to 479ppk for 21.7k at £104 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 474ppk for 24.5k at £102 from a Glenanne producer. Heavy lambs sold up to £114 for 21.5k (465ppk) with a top rate of 467ppk for 24k at £112 from a Richhill farmer. All good quality heavy lambs from 440ppk to 465ppk.