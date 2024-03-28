Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meanwhile heifers peaked at £1820 for a 620kg Charolais (294.00), and as far as 304p per 100kg far a 510kg Charolais at £1550.

Fat cows cleared to £1960 865kg Simmental (227.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £380 for a Limousin bull.

Dungannon Mart

Heifer calves sold to £375 Limousin.

Weanlings sold to £1390 for a 440kg Aberdeen Angus male (316.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1900 for a 815kg Aberdeen Angus (233.00) presented by N Elliott, £1790 715kg Aberdeen Angus (250.00); G Newell £1610 490kg Charolais (329.00), £1580 510kg Charolais (310.00), £1430 495kg Charolais (289.00), £1370, 485kg Charolais (283.00), £1350 465kg Charolais (290.00), £1290 475kg Charolais (272.00), £1210 370kg Charolais (327.00), £1180 365kg Charolais (323.00), £1050 360kg Charolais (292.00), £910 320kg Charolais (284.00); R McMullan £1530 555kg Charolais (276.00), £1370 480kg Limousin (285.00); I Clements £1480 525kg Charolais (282.00); S Dougherty £1420 470kg Saler (302.00), £1365 490kg Simmental (279.00), £1340 480kg Limousin (279.00), £1260 420kg Limousin (300.00); N Patterson £1380 500kg Charolais (276.00) and a Sixmilecross farmer £1150 365kg Saler (315.00), £985 365kg Charolais (270.00).

Heifers

Heifer sold to a solid trade to peak at £1820 for a 605kg Limousin (301.00) presented by G Boden, £1820 620kg Charolais (294.00), £1740 575kg Charolais (303.00), £1660 580kg Charolais (286.00), £1600 560kg Charolais (286.00); J and J Livestock £1700 630kg Charolais (270.00), £1620 560kg Limousin (289.00), £1550 510kg Charolais (304.00); M McCooey £1650 550kg Limousin (300.00), £1580 565kg Limousin (280.00), £1570 570kg Limousin (275.00), £1500 535kg Limousin (280.00), £1490 555kg Limousin (269.00); R McMullan £1610 575kg Charolais (280.00), £1390 515kg Simmental (270.00); M McAnenly £1610 580kg Charolais (278.00); Mountview Farms £1400 505kg Limousin (277.00), £1320 460kg Limousin (287.00); J Sloane £1340 500kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00); Fat Cows sold to Height of £1960 for an 865kg Simmental (227.00) presented by M McCrory; J McCann £1450 745kg Charolais (195.00); V Donnelly £920 655kg Limousin (141.00) and W Harkness £780 515kg Limousin (152.00).

Dropped calves

Once again a great entry of calves saw prices peak at £380 for a Limousin bull calf presented by a Ballygawley farmer; P Dyche £370 Simmental bull, £290 Simmental bull; F Colins £355 Fleckvieh bull, £300 Hereford bull, £260 Fleckvieh bull; R Burns £350 Belgian Blue bull; T Stockdale £350 Simmental bull; I Clarke £350 Belgian Blue bull; J McGleenan £330 Hereford bull; Crewehill Farms £280 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £255 Belgian Blue bull and K Reid £265 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £375 Limousin presented by PJ Tinsley, £360 Belgian Blue heifer, £355 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £325 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; T Stockdale £345 Simmental heifer; J McGleenan £330 Simmental heifer; W Allen £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Fields £280 Simmental heifer, £250 Simmental heifer and R Burns £245 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers.

Weanlings

Weanling prices sold to a height of £1390 for a 425kg Charolais male (328.00) presented by G O’Neill; A Donaghy £1390 440kg Aberdeen Angus (316.00); McGurk Agri £1160 335kg Limousin (348.00); D Lockhart £1060 350kg Simmental (300.00), £900 315kg Simmental (283.00); D McGee £1050 340kg Limousin (310.00), £850 275kg Limousin (310.00), £700 215kg Limousin (326.00); J Weir £910 310kg Charolais (294.00); H Sinnamon £770 220kg Limousin (347.00), £680 220kg Aberdeen Angus (306.00) and R Roney £580 210kg Belgian Blue (276.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1360 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00) presented by A Carson, £990 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (306.00), £920 285kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (323.00); G O’Neill £1260 465kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00); E McGuigan £1200 350kg Charolais (340.00), £1190 345kg Charolais (346.00); R McGuigan £1090 305kg Shorthorn beef (356.00); G O’Donnell £1010 330kg Limousin (306.00), £990 330kg Limousin (298.00), £890 320kg Limousin (276.00); S Fields £790 275kg Charolais (286.00), £740 270kg Charolais (271.00); H Sinnamon £690 250kg Limousin (274.00) and A and T Ferguson £650 240kg Charolais (273.00).

Fat lamb prices remain steady with fat hoggets selling to £156 for a pen of 24.5kg lambs presented by N Moore; W Ferry £143 23kg and S Martin £140 22.5kg.

Meanwhile spring lambs peaked at £169 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by I Young and A McConnell £144 23kg, £110 19kg.

Fat ewes sold to £133 presented by G Turkington; H Sinnamon £125; C Morgan £120, £95; A McConnell £112; I Young £92 and W Ferry £90.