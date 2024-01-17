Steady trade remaining at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £1696 for a 800kg Limousin cow
Fat cattle: Sold to £1696 for a 800kg Limousin cow, £212 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 800kg £212 £1696, Saintfield producer Friesian bullocks 740kg £222 £1642, 740kg £205 £1517, Crossgar producer Charolais heifer 600kg £272 £1632, Hereford heifers 550kg £262 £1441, 580kg £237 £1374, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 700kg £230 £1610, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 860kg £186 £1599, 820kg £189 £1550, 840kg £180 £1512, 820kg £177 £1451, Carryduff producer Limousin cow 680kg £232 £1577, Killough producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 680kg £230 £1564, Killough producer Limousin cow 800kg £195 £1560, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 820kg £138 £1123, 710kg £136 £965, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 760kg £140 £1064, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 720kg £144 £1036, 720kg £143 £1029 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 640kg £172 £1100, 630kg £146 £919, 640kg £140 £896.
Bullocks: Sold to £1450 for 500kg Charolais (290ppk).
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais 500kg £1450, 450kg £1430, Annahilt producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1420, 430kg £1310, Lisburn producer Limousin/Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1400, 450kg £1380, 400kg £1260, Crumlin producer Limousin 470kg £1390, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 460kg £1380, 470kg £1340, 460kg £1320, 450kg £1300.
Heifers: Sold to £1410 for a 470kg Limousin (300ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield proiducer Limousin 470kg £1410, Crossgar producer Charolais 570kg £1400, 470kg £1350, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1340, 450kg £1260, 460kg £1270, Comber producer Charolais 440kg £1300, Saintfield producer Simmentals 470kg £1290, 450kg £1250, 470kg £1230, 440kg £1200 and Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 460kg £1250, 440kg £1230, 410kg £1190.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1450 for a 440kg Charolais bull calf, (329ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1280 for a 320kg Charolais bullock calf (400ppk).
Leading prices: Dungannon producer Charolais bulls 440kg £1450, 400kg £1400, 380kg £1390, 370kg £1350, 390kg £1350, 370kg £1280, Moira producer Charolais bulls 380kg £1290, 350kg £1220, 300kg £1150, 330kg £1130, Charolais heifer 310kg £1030, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 320kg £1280, 360kg £1250, 330kg £1190, 310kg £1160, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 390kg £1250, 370kg £1140, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 370kg £1240, 350kg £1230, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls 370kg £1200, 330kg £1110, Limousin heifers 360kg £1090, 320kg £950.
Dropped calves: Sold to £400 for Belgian Blue bull and £340 for a Limousin heifer.