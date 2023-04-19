This year’s rally features everything all our visitors know and love with some very special extras.

New attractions include guided historical tours of the old castle grounds and graveyard, a World War 2 re-enactment and the ‘Rarely Seen’ marquee, offering a rare opportunity to see first-hand the steam and traction engine restoration process.

Expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including the children’s favourite – steam engine rides.

A superb two days of entertainment will be guaranteed at this year’s Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally on Sunday 30 April and Monday 1 May, from 10am to 5pm daily

There will be over 700 exhibits, including steam rollers and traction engines, vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, threshers, commercial vehicles, and even aeroplanes.

The main arena entertainment programme includes Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry, stunts and canine displays.

Around the grounds, enjoy ‘Punch and Judy’, the magic show, petting farms, a craft market, autojumble and the biggest fairground at any outdoor event in the country, together with great food, drink and facilities, including specialist AccessOLoo accessible restroom.

There’ll also be live music throughout the day and, for campers and caravanners, well into the evening. The public campsite on the grounds of the estate adjacent to the rally has expanded to meet demand and Castlewood Holiday Park, part of the Blairs group and also in the estate grounds, is open for bookings.

The rally organisers would like to thank our sponsors, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, Castlewood Holiday Park and Tourism Northern Ireland.

The Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally is a great weekend for all the family (dogs welcome on leads).

Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (tickets are also available at the gates but pre-booking is essential for the campsite).