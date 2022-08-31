Steer selling to a height of £1750 at Dungannon

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While heifers topped at £1560 for a 615kg Charolais (254.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1130 630kg Limousin (179.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £345 Simmental bull and heifer calves sold to £280 for a Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves to £1340 for a Limousin cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £890 for a 250kg Simmental steer (356.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £730 for (210.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1750 690kg Belgian Blue (254.00) presented by R McAllister; A Cush £1635 685kg Belgian Blue (239.00); E Kirkland £1500 600kg Limousin (250.00); P Fox £1420 510kg Limousin (278.00), £1370 500kg Limousin (274.00), £1290 515kg Limousin (251.00), £1270 535kg Limousin (237.00), £1160 475kg Limousin (244.00); P Greenaway £1400 595kg Limousin (235.00), £1330 555kg Limousin (240.00); L Donnelly £1150 480kg Limousin (240.00), £1010 415kg Limousin (243.00); B Stewart £1130 465kg Limousin (243.00); C Davidson £1060 435kg Charolais (244.00) and P Mullan £950 330kg Charolais (288.00), £850 315kg Charolais (270.00), £750 295kg Charolais (254.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to £1560 for a 615kg Charolais (254.00) presented by R Stockdale, £1520 565kg Charolais (269.00), £1390 570kg Limousin (244.00), £1120 465kg Charolais (241.00); S Ewing £1490 625kg Charolais (238.00), £1480 610kg Charolais (243.00), £1450 595kg Charolais (244.00), £1450 600kg Charolais (242.00), £1450 600kg Limousin (242.00); £1420 590kg Charolais (241.00), £1270 530kg Charolais (240.00); B McVeigh £1340 540kg Charolais (248.00), £1250 505kg Charolais (248.00) and A Somerville £1100 440kg Limousin (250.00).

Fat cows sold to £1130 630kg Limousin (179.00) presented by E Smith.

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves peaked at £345 for a Simmental bull presented by J Robinson; H Watters £310 Sh bull; C Elkin £305 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £300 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Foreman £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Meanwhile heifer valves sold to £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by B O’Neill, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a local producer £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Hereford heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Smith £240 Limousin heifer and P Cullen £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1340 for a Limousin cow with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by S Stevenson.

Weanlings

A good entry of weanlings saw prices top at £890 for a 250kg Simmental steer (356.00) presented by G Hill, £840 250kg Simmental (333.00), £760 220kg Simmental (344.00), £650 215kg Simmental (302.00); P Blevins £760 220kg Simmental (344.00) and P McGee £570 x 2 200kg Hereford (282.00), £470 185kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00).