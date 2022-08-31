Steer selling to a height of £1750 at Dungannon
A good entry of stock saw steer prices sell to a height of £1750 for a 690kg (254.00).
While heifers topped at £1560 for a 615kg Charolais (254.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1130 630kg Limousin (179.00).
Dropped calves peaked at £345 Simmental bull and heifer calves sold to £280 for a Aberdeen Angus.
Suckled cows and calves to £1340 for a Limousin cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £890 for a 250kg Simmental steer (356.00).
While weanling heifers topped at £730 for (210.00).
Steers
Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1750 690kg Belgian Blue (254.00) presented by R McAllister; A Cush £1635 685kg Belgian Blue (239.00); E Kirkland £1500 600kg Limousin (250.00); P Fox £1420 510kg Limousin (278.00), £1370 500kg Limousin (274.00), £1290 515kg Limousin (251.00), £1270 535kg Limousin (237.00), £1160 475kg Limousin (244.00); P Greenaway £1400 595kg Limousin (235.00), £1330 555kg Limousin (240.00); L Donnelly £1150 480kg Limousin (240.00), £1010 415kg Limousin (243.00); B Stewart £1130 465kg Limousin (243.00); C Davidson £1060 435kg Charolais (244.00) and P Mullan £950 330kg Charolais (288.00), £850 315kg Charolais (270.00), £750 295kg Charolais (254.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices cleared to £1560 for a 615kg Charolais (254.00) presented by R Stockdale, £1520 565kg Charolais (269.00), £1390 570kg Limousin (244.00), £1120 465kg Charolais (241.00); S Ewing £1490 625kg Charolais (238.00), £1480 610kg Charolais (243.00), £1450 595kg Charolais (244.00), £1450 600kg Charolais (242.00), £1450 600kg Limousin (242.00); £1420 590kg Charolais (241.00), £1270 530kg Charolais (240.00); B McVeigh £1340 540kg Charolais (248.00), £1250 505kg Charolais (248.00) and A Somerville £1100 440kg Limousin (250.00).
Fat cows sold to £1130 630kg Limousin (179.00) presented by E Smith.
Dropped calves
Dropped Calves peaked at £345 for a Simmental bull presented by J Robinson; H Watters £310 Sh bull; C Elkin £305 Belgian Blue bull; B O’Neill £300 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Foreman £220 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.
Meanwhile heifer valves sold to £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by B O’Neill, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a local producer £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Hereford heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Smith £240 Limousin heifer and P Cullen £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1340 for a Limousin cow with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by S Stevenson.
Weanlings
A good entry of weanlings saw prices top at £890 for a 250kg Simmental steer (356.00) presented by G Hill, £840 250kg Simmental (333.00), £760 220kg Simmental (344.00), £650 215kg Simmental (302.00); P Blevins £760 220kg Simmental (344.00) and P McGee £570 x 2 200kg Hereford (282.00), £470 185kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00).
Meanwhile heifers sold to £730 350kg Limousin (210.00) D Burton; A and E Ferguson £730 325kg Charolais (223.00), £710 330kg Charolais (214.00) and F Tiffney £400 190kg Limousin (209.00).