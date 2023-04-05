This week steers and bulls sold to £1400 for a 565kg Shorthorn (£248).

Smaller ones sold to £1390 for a 345kg Charolais (£403) a 285kg Charolais to £1130 (£396) a 320kg Charolais sold to £1090 (£341) a 340kg Charolais sold to £1150 (£338) with a 275kg Charolais selling to £1025 (£373).

Store and weanling heifers sold to £1390 for a 500kg Charolais (£278) with a 460kg Charolais to £1340 (£291).

Livestock Markets

Smaller ones sold to £1160 for a 360kg Limousin (£322) with a 300kg Limousin to £1010 (£337) and a 250kg Limousin to £830 (£332).

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Knockaraven producer 565kg Shorthorn to £1400 (£248) 530kg Hereford to £1300 (£245) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£267) Derrylin producer 345kg Charolais to £1390 (£403) 285kg Charolais to £1130 (£396) 260kg Charolais to £975 (£375) and 240kg Charolais to £790 (£329) Maguiresbridge producer 450kg Limousin to £1290 (£287); Lisnaskea producer 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£245) Brookeborough producer 370kg Charolais to £1175 (£318) 345kg Charolais to £1140 (£330) 320kg Charolais to £1090 (£341) 295kg Charolais to £990 (£332) 340kg Belgian Blue to £960 (£282) and 335kg Limousin to £930 (£278) Brookeborough producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £920 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. Belturbit producer 340kg Charolais to £1150 (£338) and 330kg Charolais to £1005 (£305) Lisnaskea producer 465kg Sim. to £1120 and 385kg Limousin to £1100. Innishmore producer 415kg Belgian Blue to £1070 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Charolais to £1025 (£373) 200kg Charolais to £725 (£363) and a 185kg Charolais to £620 (£335) Rosslea producer 315kg Charolais to £900 (£286) Newtownbutler producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £775, 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £585 and 255kg Belgian Blue to £570. Lisnaskea producer 180kg Limousin to £520.

Store and weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) 460kg Charolais to £1340 (£291) 465kg Charolais to £1340 (£288) and 445kg Charolais to £1290 (£290) Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £1160 (£322) Knockaraven producer 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£242) Fivemiletown producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140, 390kg Charolais to £1005, 390kg Charolais to £970, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £885, and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1120 (£311) and 335kg Charolais to £945. Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £1100 (£324) 330kg Charolais to £1085 (£329) 295kg Charolais to £1070 (£363) 240kg Charolais to £805 (£335) and 240kg Charolais to £740 (£308) Belturbit producer 370kg Charolais to £1090 (£305) and 455kg Limousin to £1280 (£281) Rosslea producer 300kg Limousin to £1010 (£337) 300kg Charolais to £990 (£330) and 315kg Charolais to £875. Fivemiletown producer 410kg Charolais to £1010, 420kg Charolais to £980 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. Derrylin producer 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£282) and 315kg Charolais to £940 (£298) Rosslea producer 395kg Charolais to £980. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais to £915 and 280kg Limousin to £875 (£313) Brookeborough producer 300kg Charolais to £905 (£302) and 300kg Charolais to £865 (£288) and Fivemiletown producer 250kg Limousin to £830 (£332).

