Steers and bulls selling to £930 at Lisnaskea Mart

This week steers and bulls sold to £930 for a 420kg Limousin (£221) a 330kg Charolais sold to £910 (£276) with smaller ones selling to £310 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £620.

Weanling heifers sold to £900 for a 330kg Limousin (£273) with a 325kg Limousin to £780 (£240) smaller ones sold to £640 for a 260kg Limousin (£246).

Sample prices:

Steers and bulls - Macken producer 420kg Limousin to £930 (£221) 430kg Limousin to £925 (£215) 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225) 350kg Limousin to £890 (£254) 330kg Limousin to £840 (£255) 330kg Limousin to £760, 360kg Limousin to £750, 330kg Limousin to £630, and 310kg Limousin to £630. Brookeborough producer 330kg Charolais to £910 (£276) 330kg Charolais to £755, 200kg Charolais to £620 (£310) and 250kg Shorthorn to £600. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £880 and 330kg Limousin to £860. Lisnaskea producer 395kg Charolais to £785 and 320kg Charolais to £760. Macken producer 300kg Charolais to £770. Kinawley producer 335kg Charolais top £760, 305kg Charolais to £690 and 315kg Limousin to £680.

Weanling heifers - Macken producer 330kg Limousin to £900 (£273) 325kg Charolais to £715, 340kg Limousin to £670 and 330kg Limousin to £635. Kinawley producer 400kg Limousin to £840, 395kg Charolais to £840, 365kg Charolais to £830 and 430kg Charolais to £740. Macken producer 355kg Limousin to £850, 325kg Limousin to £780 (£240) 300kg Limousin to £770 and 315kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £770, 290kg Charolais to £745 and 315kg Belgian Blue to £520. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £740 and 260kg Limousin to £640 (£246) Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £660. Brookeborough producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £635. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £600 and 260kg Charolais to £575. Derrylin producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £525.