Steers and bulls selling to £995 at Lisnaskea

Weanling heifers sold to £830 for a 320kg Simmental with a 285kg Simmental to £700 and a 250kg Simmental to £650.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Kinawley producer 450kg Charolais to £295kg Simmental to £720, 285kg Simmental to £700, 275kg Simmental to £690, and a 250kg Simmental to £650. Kinawley producer 450kg Charolais to £995 and a 455kg Shorthorn to £900. Kesh producer 360kg Charolais to £870 and a 295kg Charolais to £720. Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £800, 320kg Limousin to £795, 270kg Limousin to £690, 265kg Limousin to £640 and a 305kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £660 and a 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £510.

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £830, 295kg Simmental to £720, 285kg Simmental to £700, 275kg Simmental to £690 and 250kg Simmental to £650. Kesh producer 335kg Charolais to £720 and a 305kg Charolais to £660. Kinawley producer 375kg Charolais to £700. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £625, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £615, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £595, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £545 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £530.