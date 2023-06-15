While heifers sold to £1320 for a 540kg Limousin (245.00).

Fat cows sold to £1560 for a 820kg Hereford (190.00).

Dropped calves sold to £430 for Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dungannon Mart

Heifer calves sold to £400 for a Hereford.

Weanling sold to £1280 440kg Belgian Blue bull (290.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1150 390kg Charolais (277.00).

Steers

Steer prices sold to a height of £1950 for a 810kg Aberdeen Angus (241.00) presented by N Elliott, £1710 695kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00); P Bell £1660 620kg Belgian Blue (268.00), £1460 600kg Limousin (243.00); D Willis £1640 655kg Hereford (250.00), £1640 670kg Hereford (244.00), £1630 670kg Hereford (243.00), £1590 650kg Hereford (245.00); G Gourley £1350 485kg Charolais (278.00), £1340 500kg Charolais (268.00); T Montgomery £1290 535kg Simmental (241.00); J Tiffney £1250 510kg Hereford (245.00); D Bell £1140 470kg Charolais (243.00) and M Foster £1110 450kg Aberdeen Angus (247.00), £960 375kg Aberdeen Angus (256.00).

Heifers

A small entry of heifers saw prices top at £1320 for a 540kg Limousin (244.00) presented by R Miller, £1180 510kg Charolais (231.00); G Gourley £1160 510kg Hereford (228.00), £840 360kg Charolais (233.00); P Blevins £1070 400kg Limousin (268.00) and A Carson £960 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (253.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows sold to £1560 for a 820kg Hereford (190.00) presented by E Fox; D Montgomery £1510 700kg Limousin (216.00); E Cunningham £1500 710kg Simmental (211.00), £1360 690kg Simmental (197.00); A and E Ferguson £1360 645kg Limousin (211.00) and F O’Neill £1170 505kg Limousin (232.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves sold to a height of £430 for a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by a Ballygawley producer, £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Macrory £400 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £400 Belgian Blue bull, £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £350 Salers bull; I and S Marshall £370 Hereford bull, £320 Hereford bull; G Brown £365 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; T Stockdale £325 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Park £320 Charolais bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; A Harkness £300 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; W and H Gourley £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; J and A Robinson £300 Hereford bull; M Ewing £280 Belgian Blue bull; C Rollston £275 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A Cush £270 Belgian Blue bull and R Gervis £270 Simmental bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £150.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 presented by I and S Marshall, £370 x 4 Hereford heifers, £350 Hereford heifer, £300 x 2 Hereford heifers; K Watters £345 Charolais heifer; W Campbell £300 x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers; R Gervis £305 Simmental heifer; A Dungannon producer £290 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E Speers £280 x 2 Simmental heifers and W and J Gourley £270 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Weanlings

First choice weanlings continue to sell sharply to peak at £1280 for a 440kg Belgian Blue bull stirk (290.00) presented by E Fox; D Montgomery £990 335kg Limousin (294.00), £810 250kg Limousin (325.00), £720 205kg Limousin (350.00); D Macrory £940 370kg Belgian Blue (254.00), £920 330kg Belgian Blue (280.00); B Moore £900 275kg Charolais (329.00); B McKenna £870 280kg Limousin (311.00), £850 275kg Limousin (309.00); M Foster £630 330kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00), £600 220kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 415kg Charolais (277.00) presented by E Cunningham, £1130 390kg Charolais (290.00), £1040 360kg Charolais (288.00), £980 345kg Charolais (282.00), £940 325kg Charolais (290.00), £890 325klg Charolais (274.00); F O’Neill £1060 350kg Limousin (304.00); D Montgomery £950 x 2 310kg Limousins (307.00); M Kerr £760 230kg Charolais (329.00), £690 235kg Shorthorn (290.00), £690 235kg Limousin (290.00), £690 235kg Shorthorn beef (290.00), £520 190kg Shorthorn beef (272.00); B Sheridan £720 255kg Charolais (280.00), £690 215kg Charolais (320.00), £640 225kg Limousin (280.00) and M Foster £620 215kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00).

Fat lambs prices continue to sell well to peak at £140 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by J Sloane, £119 20.5kg; C and R Pogue £137 27kg and D McClements £126 21.5kg.

Fat hoggets sold to £98 29kg presented by J Paisley.