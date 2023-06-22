While heifers sold to £1930 for a 775kg Charolais (249.00).

Fat cows topped at £1680 for a 810kg Limousin (207.00).

Dropped calves sold to £415 for Hereford bulls and heifer calves to £320 Hereford.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1660 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1410 for a 470kg Charolais male (299.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £1170 for a 435kg Limousin (269.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2030 for a 795kg Charolais (255.00) presented by J Eakin, £1940 690kg Charolais (281.00), £1860 665kg Charolais (280.00), £1790 645kg Charolais (278.00), £1760 660kg Charolais (267.00); D Shillington £1790 680kg Simmental (263.00), £1760 665kg Simmental (265.00); B Ryan £1670 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (269.00), £1655 610kg Limousin (271.00); S Morrison £1590 575kg Limousin (277.00); J Cooke £1580 565kg Charolais (280.00), £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00); E Jameson £1570 560kg Charolais (280.00), £1520 525kg Charolais (290.00); J McQuaid £1200 395kg Charolais (304.00), £1170 385kg Charolais (304.00) and K Lockhart £1040 365kg Charolais (285.00), £960 350kg Charolais (274.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked at £1930 for a 775kg Charolais (249.00) presented by D Patton, £1580 595kg Limousin (266.00); S Morrison £1710 575kg Limousin (297.00); D Shillington £1650 585kg Simmental (282.00), £1580 610kg Charolais (259.00), £1510 595kg Simmental (254.00); B Ryan £1620 575kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00) and B Clarke £1580 625kg Limousin (253.00), £1540 640kg Limousin (241.00);

Fat cows cleared to £1680 for an 810kg Limousin (207.00) presented by I Campbell, £1400 725kg Limousin (193.00), £1320 610kg Limousin (216.00); M McCrory £1580 705kg Simmental (224.00), £1150 610kg Simmental (189.00); N Badger £1380 755kg Friesian (183.00), £1370 800kg Friesian (171.00) and C McFarland £1100 500kg Belgian Blue (220.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £415 x 4 Hereford bulls presented by I and S Marshall, £285 Hereford bull; J McSorley £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M McCrory £375 Limousin bull; K Loughran £360 Belgian Blue bull; F McNally £350 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £350 Limousin bull; D Montague £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; C McDonald £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Hughes £305 Simmental bull; T Irwin £305 Simmental bull, £295 Simmental bull; Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £150; Heifer Calves peaked at £320 x 6 Hers presented by I and S Marshall; K Watters £315 Charolais heifer; A local producer £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; M Rea £280 Hereford heifer, £245 Hereford heifer; R Hughes £265 x 2 Simmental heifers, £250 Simmental heifer and C McDonald £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1660 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by PDN Farms.

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain steady with male calves selling to £1410 for a 470kg Charolais (299.00) presented by PDN Farms, £1250 400kg Charolais (311.00), £1050 350kg Charolais (300.00); P Devlin £1070 410kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00); S Devine £1020 360kg Limousin (285.00); M McCrory £1000 355kg Limousin (281.00), £900 265kg Limousin (340.00); D Bell £1000 370kg Limousin (270.00), £910 300kg Limousin (301.00), £800 255kg Limousin (315.00); C Donaghy £690 245kg Charolais (280.00), £630 200kg Charolais (309.00), £580 190kg Charolais (305.00); D Hammond £660 235kg Hereford (280.00), £630 205kg Hereford (308.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1170 for a 435kg Limousin (268.00) presented by P J Devine, £1160 420kg Limousin (275.00); S Devine £1160 400kg Charolais (290.00), £890 275kg Limousin (321.00); M McCrory £1100 375kg Limousin (292.00); D Montgomery £960 x 2 Limousins (333.00), £880 300kg Limousin (290.00), £820 x 2 250kg Limousins (324.00), £800 285kg Limousin (280.00); A Clarke £880 315kg Simmental (280.00); D Bell £800 265kg Limousin (300.00) and C Donaghy £690 235kg Charolais (292.00), £610 195kg Charolais (313.00).

Lamb prices sold to a top of £125.50 23kg presented by a Dungannon producer; K Foster £125 23kg; E McKernan £121 22kg; I Allen £120 22kg and N Berry £116 21kg.

Store lambs sold to £83 for a pen of 15.5kg presented by B Daly.