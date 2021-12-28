Steers sell to £1490 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1530 685kg Lim (223.00); Dropped Calves peaked at £375 Sim Bull and Heifer Calves to £275 BB; Suckled Cows to £1480 for a In-Calf Char Cow; Weanling Sold to £815 for a 370kg AA Bull (220.00), While Heifer Calves peaked at £770 255kg Char (298.00).

STEERS

Steer prices finished 2021 on a height to peak at £1490 735kg Sim (203.00) presented by P O’Neill, £1470 700kg Sim (210.00), £1460 665kg Char (220.00), £1450 615kg Char (236.00), £1440 660kg Sim (218.00), £1440 650kg Char (222.00); B Daly £1450 650kg Her (223.00), £1410 640kg AA (220.00); J Hamill £1440 605kg Lim (238.00), £1370 595kg Lim (230.00), £1310 605kg Char (217.00); I McKee £1270 610kg Char (208.00); P McElhone £1190 480kg Char (248.00), £1180 475kg Char (248.00), £1160 460kg Char (252.00), £1120 415kg Char (270.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £1530 685kg Lim (223.00) presented by B McVeigh, £1400 615kg Char (228.00), £1380 625kg Char (221.00), £1290 555kg Lim (232.00); B Daly £1355 650kg Char (208.00), £1250 610kg Lim (205.00); B Hackett £1280 555kg Char (231.00), £1140 550kg AA (207.00); J Teague £1100 530kg Lim (208.00), £940 460kg BB (204.00); Riverview Farms £850 410kg Char (207.00), £680 315kg Lim (216.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A good entry of Dropped Calves peaked at £375 Sim Bull presented by J McFarland, £300 Sim Bull; C Weir £350 BB Bull; D Downey £300 FKV Bull; D Wilson £270 AA Bull; R & A Burns £260 BB Bull, £255 BB Bull, £240 BB Bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £275 x 2 BB Hfrs presented by R & A Burns, £250 BB Hfr; D Herron £265 Lim Hfr; S McAlister £255 BB Hfr; W Sloan £245 AA Hfr; G Liggett £225 x 2 BB Hfrs.

WEANLINGS