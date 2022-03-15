Steers sell to £1530 at Armoy
A full yard of cattle last Monday night in Armoy saw quality lots in sharp demand with steers selling to £1,530 and heifers to £1,550.
Poorer quality Fres bred cattle were slower to sell and Fat Cows sold to a top price of £1,290.
LEADING PRICES
STEERS: A & D Glass, Ballycastle, Lim, 680kgs £1,530, 640kgs £1,450, 650kgs £1,400, 570kgs £1,340, 560kgs £1,340, 615kgs £1,370. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, FKV, 540kgs £1,200, 560kgs £1,240, 560kgs £1,210, 570kgs £1,200. John Murray, Ballygalley, Lim, 370kgs £1880, 350kgs £920. Wm Harkness, Crumlin, Char, 380kgs £990. Edward Kelly, Randalstown, B/B, 570kgs £1,200, 480kgs £1,010. Wm Jamison, Armoy, A/A, 700kgs £1,440, 715kgs £1,490, 660kgs £1,320. Trevor Christie, Cloughmills, A/A, 580kgs £1,310, 560kgs £1,320, 600kgs £1,370. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, A/A, 270kgs £660, 300kgs £720, 310kgs £750, 300kgs £720, 300kgs £730, 240kgs £600, 200kgs £560. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Char, 500kgs £1,140. Eoghan Lagan, Garvagh, Fres, 580kgs £1,070, 570kgs £1,080, 610kgs £1,150. Edward Kelly, Randalstown, Fres, 610kgs £1,140, 615kgs £1,100, 560kgs £1,020, 600kgs £1,150. D McAuley, Cushendall, Lim, 500kgs £1,020, 500kgs £1,030. N H Acheson, Armoy, FKV, 680kgs £1,340, 670kgs £1,310, 630kgs £1,240, 590kgs £1,080, 620kgs £1,340, 590kgs £1,230. Jas Gillan, Loughguile, Lim, 380kgs £830.
HEIFERS: A & D Glass, Ballycastle, Lim, 610kgs £1,550, 580kgs £1,540, 570kgs £1,460, 570kgs £1,480, 575kgs £1,490, 550kgs £1,330, 560kgs £1,330. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Char, 600kgs £1,280, 520kgs £1,160, 500kgs £1,130. WD Marshall, Clough, A/A, 600kgs £1,230, 460kgs £970. T Christie, Cloughmills, Char, 600kgs £1,370. Wm Harkness, Crumlin, Char, 360kgs £800, 390kgs £870, 360kgs £820, 315kgs £820, 370kgs £830. S & S McKeegan, Cushendall, A/A, 370kgs £760. A Stevenson, Armoy, A/A, 450kgs £910, 440kgs £870. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Char, 350kgs £740. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Lim, 290kgs £640, 295kgs £640. HC & J Campbell, Ballymoney, A/A, 400kgs £820, 420kgs £850, 430kgs £900.
FAT COWS: Robt McCaughan, Ballymoney, A/A, 780kgs £1,290. John Murray, Larne, Char, 640kgs £1,180. John Holmes, Armoy, Hols, 600kgs £1,150. Armoy Farmer, A/A, 610kgs £1,120. Michael Quinn, Cushendall, Lim, 590kgs £1,090, 600kgs £1,070, 650kgs £1,030, 540kgs £8920. E Verner, Muckamore, Galloway’s, 580kgs £910. John McElheran, Dervock, Hols, 620kgs £1,090, 540kgs £840. Robt McCaughan, Ballymoney, A/A, 760kgs £930.
