Steers sell to £1600 at Dungannon

Heifers cleared to £1580 580kg Char (272.00); Dropped Calves cleared to £380 for a AA Bull and Heifer Calves to £335 Sim; Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1450 BB Cow with a Char Bull Calf at foot; Weanling Sold to £1280 for a 540kg Lim Steer (235.00) and as far as 317p per 100kg for a 365kg Lim at £1160, Meanwhile weanling Heifers sold to £940 for a 340kg Char (275.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain firm to peak at £1600 for a 610kg AA (262.00) presented by J McGuckin; J Cooke £1550 590kg Char (263.00), £1400 590kg Lim (237.00), £1350 575kg Daq (235.00); W Fleming £1520 585kg BB (260.00), £1460 570kg Lim (256.00); W Nicholson £1520 610kg Char (249.00), £1450 635kg BB (228.00), £1440 640kg SH (225.00), £1330 580kg Daq (229.00); T Wallace £1280 545kg AA (235.00); M Mullan £1270 560kg Sim (227.00), £1220 480kg Sim (254.00); G Clarke £1260 555kg Lim (227.00), £1190 510kg Char (233.00), £1180 515kg Lim (229.00); N Turner £1210 480kg Char (252.00), £1200 425kg Her (282.00), £1110 405kg Lim (274.00), £1000 400kg Lim (250.00), £1000 415kg Lim (241.00); D Kelly £1200 530kg Lim (226.00); A & M Stockdale £1020 400kg Lim (255.00), £910 395kg Lim (230.00).

HEIFERS

A very sharp trade for Heifers saw prices top at £1580 580kg Char (272.00) presented by H Cairns, £1570 620kg Char (253.00), £1540 580kg Char (265.00), £1530 585kg Char (262.00); E Greenaway £1560 620kg Char (252.00), £1560 590kg Lim (265.00), £1440 550kg Char (262.00); G Boden £1520 620kg Char (245.00), £1490 590kg Char (253.00), £1490 595kg Char (250.00), £1490 625kg Char (238.00), £1440 590kg Char (244.00); E McCann £1470 575kg Char (256.00), £1420 565kg Char (251.00), £1350 525kg Lim (257.00), £1340 555kg Lim (241.00); W Murphy £1460 565kg Char (258.00); E Gillespie £1430 530kg Char (270.00), £1340 575kg Char (233.00), £1200 490kg Lim (245.00); B Holland £1340 560kg AA (239.00), £1050 435kg Lim (241.00); J Holland £1270 505kg Char (252.00), £1130 470kg Char (240.00); K Hazelton £1200 510kg Char (235.00), £1170 495kg Lim (236.00); T Montgomery £1100 430kg Char (256.00), £940 400kg AA (235.00); J Cooke £1030 430kg Lim (240.00), £940 395kg Char (238.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A sharper trade for all classes of Calves saw prices peak at £380 x 2 AA Bulls presented by M Draffin, £350 x 2 AA Bulls; W Farr £365 AA Bull, £310 AA Bull; W Murray £330 x 2 BB Bulls; A Ballygawley producer £325 AA Bull; M Ewing £310 Lim Bull, £275 AA Bull; A Dungannon Farmer £310 Sim Bull; S Wilson £290 AA Bull, £290 BB Bull; I & S Marshall £260 Her Bull; M Bloomer £260 Lim Bull; Churchview Farms £255 AA Bull; Fr Bull Calves sold from £50 to £155 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £335 Sim presented by a Dungannon Farmer; M Draffin £315 x 4 AA Hfrs; A Ballygawley farmer £310 BB Hfr; M Ewing £290 AA Hfr, £270 AA Hfr, £265 Lim Hfr; Churchview Farms £260 BB Hfr; P Carberry £250 Lim Hfr.

Suckled Cows and Calves cleared to £1450 BB Cow & Char Bull Calf at foot presented by P Hamill, £1440 Lim Cow & Char Bull, £1280 Her Cow & Char Hfr, £1260 Her Cow & Char Bull.

WEANLINGS