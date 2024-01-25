Steers selling to a height of £1910 for a 675kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While heifers peaked at £1800 595kg Limousin (303.00).

Fat cows sold to £1410 745kg Charolais (189.00).

Dropped calves sold to £430 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £270 Belgian Blue.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings peaked at £1390 for a 390kg Belgian Blue heifer (355.00).

While weanling male calves sold to £1290 for a 380kg Charolais (339.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1910 for a 675kg Charolais (283.00) presented by L Kerr, £1770 615kg Limousin (288.00), £1730 595kg Limousin (291.00), £1720 630kg Charolais (273.00); S and P Goodwin £1880 660kg Limousin (285.00), £1760 670kg Limousin (263.00); N Gilkinson £1550 510kg Charolais (294.00), £1550 550kg Charolais (282.00), £1480 515kg Limousin (287.00), £1370 480kg Limousin (285.00), £1300 480kg Charolais (271.00); K McAleer £1475 565kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00), £1470 555kg Hereford (265.00), £1410 530kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00); T Montgomery £1470 465kg Charolais (316.00), £1430 465kg Charolais (308.00), £1280 430kg Limousin (298.00), £1190 435kg Limousin (274.00) and L Burns £1390 515kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00).

Heifers

Quality heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1800 595kg Limousin (303.00) presented by A Holland, £1780 610kg Limousin (292.00), £1740 600kg Limousin (290.00), £1630 555kg Limousin (294.00); I Trainor £1770 655kg Charolais (270.00); S and P Goodwin £1760 595kg Limousin (296.00), £1760 600kg Limousin (294.00); T Boden £1630 575kg Charolais (284.00), £1540 570kg Charolais (270.00); M Mullan £1580 550kg Limousin (287.00), £1350 490kg Limousin (276.00); S McGurk £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1390 470kg Limousin (296.00); J McGleenan £1420 505kg Charolais (281.00); J Cooke £1340 480kg Limousin (279.00), £1140 420kg Charolais (271.00), £1140 425kg Charolais (268.00), £1070 380kg Charolais (282.00); M Harrison £1330 465kg Limousin (286.00) and D Mullan £1190 420kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00).

Fat cows sold to £1410 for a 745kg Charolais (189.00) presented by C Fox; C Warnock £930 700kg Friesian (133.00), £780 585kg Shorthorn (133.00) and O Little £880 575kg Aberdeen Angus (153.00).

Dropped calves

A larger entry of dropped calves with a lot of younger type calves on offer this week saw prices peak at £430 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf presented by C McDonald; W Rodgers £240 Hereford bull; P Mullan £215 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Younger bull calves sold from £110 to £165.

While Friesian bull calves sold from £28 to £100 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £270 Belgian Blue presented by B McKeever; F Burrows £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £215 Aberdeen Angus heifer and I Mayne £220 Belgian Blue heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1120 for an in-calf Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by J Glendinning.

Weanlings

First choice weanling of all sizes continue to sell briskly with male calves selling to £1290 for a 380kg Charolais presented by M Mullin, £1190 350kg Limousin (338.00), £1190 385kg Charolais (309.00), £1120 340kg Shorthorn (328.00), £1120 355kg Limousin (315.00), £1070 340kg Limousin (314.00), £1060 330kg Limousin (321.00), £1020 275kg Limousin (368.00); O Little £1230 425kg Charolais (290.00); M Wylie £1140 370kg Charolais (307.00), £1080 355kg Limousin (303.00), £1060 350kg Charolais (302.00); H Givan £930 310kg Limousin (340.00), £920 270kg Limousin (340.00); P McKearney £860 220kg Limousin (386.00); A and E Ferguson £800 260kg Charolais (307.00), £710 245kg Charolais (287.00); S Sinnamon £730 245kg Limousin (297.00) and R Strain £720 255kg Limousin (280.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1390 for a 390kg Belgian Blue (355.00) presented by R Roney, £980 315kg Belgian Blue (310.00); M Wylie £1130 385kg Charolais (294.00) and S Sinnamon £765 265kg Limousin (287.00).

Fat lamb prices continue to improve with a top price of £132 for a pen of 27kg presented by J Hamill, £126 24kg, £123 23kg, £116 21kg; T Wylie £126 29kg; G Wylie £122 24kg and D Newell £120 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £178 presented by J Casey; G Wylie £138; A and E Ferguson £114; R Boyd £80 and M Kirkland £78.

Fat rams sold to £96 presented by R Boyd.