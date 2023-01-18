Heifers cleared to £1690 670kg Charolais (252.00).

Dropped calves sold to £275 for a Limousin bull and heifer calves to £265 Simmental.

Weanlings sold to £1010 365kg Charolais male (275.00).

Dungannon Mart

While weanling heifers sold to £860 300kg Limousin (288.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2010 for an 860kg Hereford (234.00) presented by S Lees, £1840 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (256.00); V Patterson £2000 710kg Limousin (282.00), £1950 700kg Limousin (279.00), £1900 650kg Limousin (292.00), £1880 705kg Limousin (267.00), £1780 670kg Limousin (266.00), £1760 645kg Limousin (273.00), £1750 635kg Limousin (276.00), £1740 630kg Limousin (276.00), £1690 610kg Limousin (277.00); J Holland £1980 720kg Charolais (275.00), £1760 640kg Charolais (275.00); B Holland £1900 680kg Charolais (279.00), £1820 650kg Charolais (280.00) and R J Hamilton £1670 595kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00), £1660 650kg Limousin (255.00), £1640 620kg Charolais (265.00), £1620 585kg Charolais (277.00), £1610 620kg Limousin (260.00), £1600 590kg Simmental (271.00), £1440 545kg Limousin (264.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices topped at £1690 for a 670kg Charolais (252.00) presented by G Boden, £1510 575kg Charolais (263.00), £1500 580kg Charolais (259.00), £1440 565kg Charolais (255.00), £1400 560kg Charolais (250.00); J Stinson £1630 660kg Aberdeen Angus (247.00), £1500 550kg Charolais (273.00), £1230 500kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00) and D and R Moffett £1340 560kg Aberdeen Angus (239.00), £1290 555kg Aberdeen Angus (232.00), £1250 515kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00).

Dropped calves

A small entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £275 Limousin presented by R Fields and I and A Agnew £150 Belgian Blue bull.

Reared Friesian bull calves sold to £245 x 7 presented by H Connolly, £135 x 4 Friesian bulls.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £265 for a Simmental presented by R Fields; G Ferguson £220 Hereford heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £185 Hereford heifer, £180 Hereford heifer, £170 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Dyche £210 Belgian Blue heifer and C Elkin £195 Belgian Blue heifer, £165 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

Weanling cleared to £1010 for a 365kg Charolais bull (275.00) presented by R Douglas, £910 320kg Charolais (284.00), £740 275kg Limousin (268.00), £730 290kg Charolais (252.00) and B Rafferty £870 355kg Charolais (243.00).