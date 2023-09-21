Steers selling to a height of £2190 for a 790kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While heifers topped at £1810 for a 610kg Charolais (297.00).

Fat cows sold to £1770 865kg Simmental (206.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £440 for Hereford bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves topped at £410 Charolais.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings sold to £1380 for a 495kg Charolais heifer (277.00).

While male calves sold to £1300 for a 480kg Charolais (270.00).

Steers

A great entry of steers saw prices reach a height of £2190 for a 790kg Charolais (277.00) presented by G McIvor; C and S Hutchinson £2060 735kg Charolais (280.00), £2000 715kg Charolais (280.00), £1860 660kg Charolais (282.00), £1810 645kg Charolais (281.00), £1560 565kg Limousin (276.00); A Hobson £1930 705kg Charolais (274.00), £1800 660kg Charolais (273.00); B Corrigan £1840 600kg Limousin (307.00), £1770 630kg Limousin (281.00); S and P Goodwin £1800 635kg Limousin (284.00), £1310 480kg Limousin (273.00); W J Parks £1780 655kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00); S McCann £1770 625kg Limousin (283.00), £1750 610kg Charolais (287.00), £1720 605kg Charolais (284.00), £1710 595kg Charolais (287.00), £1670 585kg Charolais (286.00), £1640 565kg Charolais (290.00), £1620 570kg Charolais (284.00), £1600 565kg Limousin (283.00), £1590 560kg Charolais (284.00), £1540 565kg Charolais (273.00), £1500 540kg Charolais (278.00); N McAdoo £1770 625kg Limousin (283.00), £1680 590kg Limousin (284.00); W Nicholson £1750 640kg Limousin (273.00); C Donnelly £1740 615kg Limousin (283.00); C Maxwell £1715 635kg Charolais (270.00); B Corrigan £1690 625kg Simmental (270.00), £1630 590kg Simmental (276.00), £1550 555kg Charolais (279.00), £1540 530kg Charolais (291.00), £1540 550kg Limousin (280.00), £1540 560kg Limousin (275.00); E and S Boland £1680 580kg Limousin (290.00), £1500 540kg Limousin (278.00), £1450 535kg Charolais (271.00); S Hughes £1375 490kg Limousin (281.00); P Fox £1300 475kg Limousin (274.00) and P Mullan £1120 390kg Charolais (287.00), £1060 365kg Charolais (290.00), £970 310kg Charolais (313.00), £900 325kg Charolais (277.00).

Heifers

First choice heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1810 610kg Charolais (297.00) presented by a Dungannon producer, £1760 595kg Limousin (296.00), £1680 600kg Limousin (280.00), £1630 595kg Limousin (274.00), £1370 515kgLim (266.00); P Corr £1780 685kg Charolais (260.00); C Maxwell £1720 610kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00); E Bingham £1650 580kg Limousin (285.00), £1590 565kg Limousin (281.00), £1580 580kg Charolais (272.00), £1450 555kg Charolais (261.00); S Casey £1640 585kg Limousin (280.00); O Cairns £1610 610kg Limousin (264.00); R Wright £1610 580kg Charolais (278.00), £1400 520kg Limousin (269.00); W Patterson £1410 540kg Charolais (261.00); T Boden £1400 520kg Charolais (269.00); M Donaghy £1380 490kg Belgian Blue (282.00); P O’Neill £1370 490kg Charolais (280.00); T Colbert £1270 465kg Charolais (273.00), £1220 420kg Charolais (291.00), £1210 445kg Limousin (272.00), £1170 430kg Charolais (272.00); a Dungannon producer £1100 405kg Limousin (272.00) and L McElhinney £1060 405kg Simmental (262.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows sold to a height of £1770 865kg Simmental (205.00) presented by S Casey, £1480 725kg Shorthorn beef (204.00) and G McKenna £1470 765kg Charolais (192.00), £1425 770kg Charolais (185.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £440 x 3 Hereford bulls presented by F McNally, £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Canavan £440 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £440 Belgian Blue bull; M Stephens £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, £395 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Armstrong £430 Simmental bull; R Carson £420 Charolais bull; C Richardson £410 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Watson £405 Hereford bull; an Sixmilecross producer £400 Limousin bull; G Sneddon £400 Belgian Blue bull, £400 Hereford bull, £290 Hereford bull; D Montague £400 Fleckvieh bull, £350 Charolais bull; I and S Marshall £330 Hereford bull, £300 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; W Sloan £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; Mountview Farms £290 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Watson £280 Fleckvieh bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £90 to £220 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £410 for a Charolais heifer presented by a local producer; D Montague £410 Belgian Blue heifer; S Barnes £400 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D and D Graydon £400 Belgian Blue heifer; T Watson £360 x 2 Hereford heifers; S Montgomery £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer and a local producer £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by G Hill.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

A larger entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1300 for a 480kg Charolais (270.00) presented by G McKenna, £870 x 2 245kg Chars (355.00), £830 260kg Charolais (321.00); O Little £1190 435kg Limousin (273.00), £1090 375kg Limousin (289.00); K Barnes £356.00 390kg Charolais (303.00), £1040 325kg Limousin (319.00), £930 315kg Charolais (293.00), £880 305kg Charolais (288.00), £880 270kg Charolais (326.00); B Rafferty £1040 325kg Charolais (318.00), £1030 325kg Charolais (315.00); B Elliott £1000 310kg Charolais (323.00); M O’Neill £980 320kg Limousin (304.00); P Blevins £910 295kg Simmental (310.00), £810 265kg Simmental (302.00), £800 260kg Belgian Blue (307.00), £800 235kg Simmental (342.00) and F O’Neill £900 285kg Charolais (315.00), £880 245kg Charolais (356.00), £800 270kg Charolais (295.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1380 for a 500kg Charolais (277.00) presented by G McKenna, £1160 410kg Charolais (282.00), £1160 440kg Charolais (262.00), £1050 390kg Charolais (268.00); M McVeigh £890 325kg Charolais (274.00), £850 300kg Limousin (282.00); B Rafferty £860 300kg Charolais (288.00), £850 300kg Charolais (282.00), £800 255kg Charolais (314.00), £790 280kg Charolais (282.00) and F O’Neill £840 235kg Charolais (359.00), £800 205kg Charolais (390.00), £800 255kg Limousin (315.00), £800 225kg Charolais (356.00), £800 275kg Limousin (290.00), £650 225kg Charolais (285.00), £650 210kg Limousin (277.00), £640 230kg Charolais (277.00).

A good entry of sheep saw fat Lambs top at £115 25kg presented by J Kane; D McClements £100 22.5kg; C Sheeky £98 21.5kg, £98 21kg and D Anderson £98 21kg.

Fat ewes peaked at £100 presented by an Armagh farmer, £86, £76.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store lambs cleared to £97 for a pen of 18.5kg presented by C Sheeky; J Martin £94 19.5kg; W Jardin £94 20kg; A Morrow £81 17kg and R Gilbert £89 18.5kg.

Others sold from £60 to £78.