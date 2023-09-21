Steers selling to a height of £2190 for a 790kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart
While heifers topped at £1810 for a 610kg Charolais (297.00).
Fat cows sold to £1770 865kg Simmental (206.00).
Dropped calves cleared to £440 for Hereford bull.
While heifer calves topped at £410 Charolais.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1380 for a 495kg Charolais heifer (277.00).
While male calves sold to £1300 for a 480kg Charolais (270.00).
Steers
A great entry of steers saw prices reach a height of £2190 for a 790kg Charolais (277.00) presented by G McIvor; C and S Hutchinson £2060 735kg Charolais (280.00), £2000 715kg Charolais (280.00), £1860 660kg Charolais (282.00), £1810 645kg Charolais (281.00), £1560 565kg Limousin (276.00); A Hobson £1930 705kg Charolais (274.00), £1800 660kg Charolais (273.00); B Corrigan £1840 600kg Limousin (307.00), £1770 630kg Limousin (281.00); S and P Goodwin £1800 635kg Limousin (284.00), £1310 480kg Limousin (273.00); W J Parks £1780 655kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (272.00); S McCann £1770 625kg Limousin (283.00), £1750 610kg Charolais (287.00), £1720 605kg Charolais (284.00), £1710 595kg Charolais (287.00), £1670 585kg Charolais (286.00), £1640 565kg Charolais (290.00), £1620 570kg Charolais (284.00), £1600 565kg Limousin (283.00), £1590 560kg Charolais (284.00), £1540 565kg Charolais (273.00), £1500 540kg Charolais (278.00); N McAdoo £1770 625kg Limousin (283.00), £1680 590kg Limousin (284.00); W Nicholson £1750 640kg Limousin (273.00); C Donnelly £1740 615kg Limousin (283.00); C Maxwell £1715 635kg Charolais (270.00); B Corrigan £1690 625kg Simmental (270.00), £1630 590kg Simmental (276.00), £1550 555kg Charolais (279.00), £1540 530kg Charolais (291.00), £1540 550kg Limousin (280.00), £1540 560kg Limousin (275.00); E and S Boland £1680 580kg Limousin (290.00), £1500 540kg Limousin (278.00), £1450 535kg Charolais (271.00); S Hughes £1375 490kg Limousin (281.00); P Fox £1300 475kg Limousin (274.00) and P Mullan £1120 390kg Charolais (287.00), £1060 365kg Charolais (290.00), £970 310kg Charolais (313.00), £900 325kg Charolais (277.00).
Heifers
First choice heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1810 610kg Charolais (297.00) presented by a Dungannon producer, £1760 595kg Limousin (296.00), £1680 600kg Limousin (280.00), £1630 595kg Limousin (274.00), £1370 515kgLim (266.00); P Corr £1780 685kg Charolais (260.00); C Maxwell £1720 610kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00); E Bingham £1650 580kg Limousin (285.00), £1590 565kg Limousin (281.00), £1580 580kg Charolais (272.00), £1450 555kg Charolais (261.00); S Casey £1640 585kg Limousin (280.00); O Cairns £1610 610kg Limousin (264.00); R Wright £1610 580kg Charolais (278.00), £1400 520kg Limousin (269.00); W Patterson £1410 540kg Charolais (261.00); T Boden £1400 520kg Charolais (269.00); M Donaghy £1380 490kg Belgian Blue (282.00); P O’Neill £1370 490kg Charolais (280.00); T Colbert £1270 465kg Charolais (273.00), £1220 420kg Charolais (291.00), £1210 445kg Limousin (272.00), £1170 430kg Charolais (272.00); a Dungannon producer £1100 405kg Limousin (272.00) and L McElhinney £1060 405kg Simmental (262.00).
Fat cows sold to a height of £1770 865kg Simmental (205.00) presented by S Casey, £1480 725kg Shorthorn beef (204.00) and G McKenna £1470 765kg Charolais (192.00), £1425 770kg Charolais (185.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £440 x 3 Hereford bulls presented by F McNally, £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Canavan £440 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £440 Belgian Blue bull; M Stephens £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, £395 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Armstrong £430 Simmental bull; R Carson £420 Charolais bull; C Richardson £410 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Watson £405 Hereford bull; an Sixmilecross producer £400 Limousin bull; G Sneddon £400 Belgian Blue bull, £400 Hereford bull, £290 Hereford bull; D Montague £400 Fleckvieh bull, £350 Charolais bull; I and S Marshall £330 Hereford bull, £300 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; W Sloan £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; Mountview Farms £290 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Watson £280 Fleckvieh bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £90 to £220 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £410 for a Charolais heifer presented by a local producer; D Montague £410 Belgian Blue heifer; S Barnes £400 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D and D Graydon £400 Belgian Blue heifer; T Watson £360 x 2 Hereford heifers; S Montgomery £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer and a local producer £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by G Hill.
Weanlings
A larger entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1300 for a 480kg Charolais (270.00) presented by G McKenna, £870 x 2 245kg Chars (355.00), £830 260kg Charolais (321.00); O Little £1190 435kg Limousin (273.00), £1090 375kg Limousin (289.00); K Barnes £356.00 390kg Charolais (303.00), £1040 325kg Limousin (319.00), £930 315kg Charolais (293.00), £880 305kg Charolais (288.00), £880 270kg Charolais (326.00); B Rafferty £1040 325kg Charolais (318.00), £1030 325kg Charolais (315.00); B Elliott £1000 310kg Charolais (323.00); M O’Neill £980 320kg Limousin (304.00); P Blevins £910 295kg Simmental (310.00), £810 265kg Simmental (302.00), £800 260kg Belgian Blue (307.00), £800 235kg Simmental (342.00) and F O’Neill £900 285kg Charolais (315.00), £880 245kg Charolais (356.00), £800 270kg Charolais (295.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1380 for a 500kg Charolais (277.00) presented by G McKenna, £1160 410kg Charolais (282.00), £1160 440kg Charolais (262.00), £1050 390kg Charolais (268.00); M McVeigh £890 325kg Charolais (274.00), £850 300kg Limousin (282.00); B Rafferty £860 300kg Charolais (288.00), £850 300kg Charolais (282.00), £800 255kg Charolais (314.00), £790 280kg Charolais (282.00) and F O’Neill £840 235kg Charolais (359.00), £800 205kg Charolais (390.00), £800 255kg Limousin (315.00), £800 225kg Charolais (356.00), £800 275kg Limousin (290.00), £650 225kg Charolais (285.00), £650 210kg Limousin (277.00), £640 230kg Charolais (277.00).
A good entry of sheep saw fat Lambs top at £115 25kg presented by J Kane; D McClements £100 22.5kg; C Sheeky £98 21.5kg, £98 21kg and D Anderson £98 21kg.
Fat ewes peaked at £100 presented by an Armagh farmer, £86, £76.
Store lambs cleared to £97 for a pen of 18.5kg presented by C Sheeky; J Martin £94 19.5kg; W Jardin £94 20kg; A Morrow £81 17kg and R Gilbert £89 18.5kg.
Others sold from £60 to £78.
Breeding stock sold to £125 for 3 hoggets presented by a local producer.