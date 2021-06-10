Steers selling to a peak of £1440 at Dungannon Mart

Heifers cleared to £1170 635kg Limousin (184.00).

Fat cows sold to £720 625kg Friesian (115.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £430 for a Limousin bull.

Heifer calves sold to £370 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings cleared to £740 for a 310kg Limousin steer (240.00) and heifers to £660 345kg Limousin (192.00).

Steers

Steer prices hit a height of £1140 for a 675kg Limousin (213.00) presented by J Cooke, £1370 635kg Limousin (216.00), £1350 595kg Limousin (227.00); J Gormley £1390 620kg Charolais (224.00), £1300 570kg Limousin (228.00), £1250 560kg Charolais (223.00), £1210 590kg SH (205.00), £1130 500kg Charolais (226.00), £1130 530kg Charolais (213.00), £1100 525kg Charolais (210.00), £1090 525kg Charolais (208.00); D Montgomery £1220 595kg Limousin (205.00) and E Conroy £1005 475kg Limousin (213.00), £950 435kg Charolais (218.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked at £1170 635kg Limousin (184.00) presented by A Cush; D Kirk £1090 535kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00), £1065 545kg Aberdeen Angus (195.00), £1030 540kg Limousin (191.00) and a Moy producer £870 450kg Aberdeen Angus (193.00), £810 425kg Limousin (191.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £720 625kg Friesian (115.00) presented by a local producer.

Dropped calves

Once again a good entry of calves saw bull calves sell to £430 for a Limousin bull presented by J Ewing, £400 x 2 Limousin bulls, £270 x 2 Limousin bulls; I and S Marshall £350 x 3 Hereford bulls, £275 Hereford bull; S McMullan £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J and A Robinson £335 x 2 Hereford bulls, £300 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; S Donaghy £295 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; S Quinn £280 Belgian Blue bull; R Burns £280 Belgian Blue bull; E Fox £275 Aberdeen Angus bull and B Hughes £265 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £65 to £220 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer calves peaked at £370 Belgian Blue heifer presented by R Burns; W Johnston £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Warnock £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Jones £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £275 Belgian Blue heifer; S McMullan £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Kennedy Farms £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I and S Marshall £265 Hereford heifer and S Donaghy £255 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

A small entry of weanling saw male calves sell to £740 for a 310kg Limousin (240.00) presented by H Rainey and R Jordan £490 235kg Speckled Park (207.00).