Steers selling to a top of £1,770 for a 640kgs Charolais bullock at Armoy Mart
Steers sold to a top of £1,770 paid for a 640kgs Charolais bullock from Mr Alexander O’Neill, Glenarm.
Heifers sold to £1,700 for a 530kgs Charolais from the farm of Mr Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy.
Fat bulls sold to £1,950, for a 1,090kgs Fleckvieh bull from Mr Archie Graham, Liscolman.
Leading prices
Steers
Sandy O’Neill, Glenarm, Charolais, 640kgs £1,770, 640kgs £1,740. Liam Sharkey, Cushendun, Limousin, 500kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,310. SF Carson, Ballymena, Shorthorn beef, 460kgs £1,280. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 460kgs £1,390, 440kgs £1,410. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 400kgs £1,140, 380kgs £1,050. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 470kgs £1,390, 520kgs £1,410. S Steele, Glenarm, Shorthorn, 400kgs £1,170. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs £1,180. John McAuley, Glenarm, Charolais, 320kgs £890. Jas Trimble, Glarryford, Hereford, 660kgs £1,500, 590kgs £1,440. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Friesian, 600kgs £1,490, 590kgs 31,300, 580kgs £1,270, 550kgs £1,170, 570kgs £1,200, 600kgs £1,200, 580kgs £1,170. Archie Graham, Liscolman, Fleckvieh, 440kgs £1,010, 460kgs £1,080, 480kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,120, 440kgs £1,040, 450kgs £1,020. John McGowan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,140, 490kgs £1,080, 500kgs £1,070, 490kgs £1,060. David Murphy, Cushendall, Friesian, 515kgs £1,220, 415kgs £950, 510kgs £1,080, 510kgs £1,080.
Heifers
John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 530kgs £1,700, 580kgs £1,630, 520kgs £1,500, 460kgs £1,380. Alan Murphy, Cushendall, Limousin, 460kgs £1,440, 410kgs £1,160. Bernard O’Kane, Finvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs £1,000, 440kgs £1,120, 360kgs £920, 380kgs £970. William Sharkey, Cushendun, Limousin, 500kgs £1,200. Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Hereford, 640kgs £1,660, 650kgs £1,270. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Charolais, 300kgs £850, 400kgs £950, 350kgs £970, 320kgs £850. G Murphy, Cushendall, Limousin, 450kgs £,1070, 500kgs £1,100, 540kgs £1,250, 480kgs £1,070, 500kgs £1,100, 540kgs £1,250, 480kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,160, 440kgs £1,030. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 304kgs £920. Sam Oliver, Limavady, Shorthorn beef, 510kgs £1,310. Sean Bradley, Kilrea, Belgian Blue, 280kgs £780. SF Carson, Ballymena, Shorthorn beef, 210kgs £600. Lynn Trimble, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,420, 570kgs £1,240. John McAuley, Glenarm, Simmental, 300kgs £790.
Fat bulls/cows
A Graham, Liscolman, Fleckvieh bull, 1,090kgs, £1,950. S Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 500kgs £1,000. A Murphy, Cushendall, Charolais, 565kgs £1,090.
