Steers selling to a top price of £1,670 for a 720kgs Charolais at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to £1,400 for a 640kgs Charolais.
Fat cows sold to £1,480 paid for a 660kgs Aubrac cow.
Leading prices
Steers
SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 720kgs £1,670, 680kgs £1,600, 700kgs £1,620. William Flemming, Ballymoney, Charolais, 620kgs £1,560, 500kgs £1,180, 610kgs £1,560, 590kgs £1,500, 620kgs £1,560. Kieran McKay, Cushendun, Belted Galloway, 640kgs £1,470, 660kgs £1,440. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Limousin, 440kgs £1,140, 450kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,140. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 470kgs £1,330, 440kgs £1,110, 450kgs £1,110, 400kgs £1,060. George Baker, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus , 570kgs £1,360, 480kgs £1,130, 490kgs £1,250, 460kgs £1,080, 480kgs £1,110. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus , 410kgs £970, 470kgs £1,200, 370kgs £920, 370kgs £870. William McCormick, Ballycastle, Holstein, 520kgs £1,160. Ian Duncan, Rathlin, Shorthorn, 220kgs £570, 210kgs £560, 250ks £630. Jean Darragh, Armoy, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 450kgs £1,010. William Fleming, Ballymoney, Charolais, 500kgs £1,180. Robert Hartin, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus , 570kgs £1,360.
Heifers
Robert Morrison, Ballymoney, Charolais, 640kgs £1,400. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 440kgs £1,110, 410kgs £1,070, 460kgs £1,090. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 380kgs £900, 400kgs £950, 350kgs £970, 390kgs £990, 430kgs £1,000, 380kgs £890, 400kgs £910, 380kgs £900. Derek Stirling, Ballymoney, Shorthorn, 210kgs £620. Robert Morrison, Ballymoney, Charolais, 620kgs £1,300.
Fat cows
Charles McAlister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus , 800kgs £1,440. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Holstein, 730kgs £1,000, 600kgs £900. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, Belted Galloway, 580kgs £990. John Darragh, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus , 600kgs £820, 580kgs £780.
Please note: No sale Monday 10th July 2023.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.