Steers selling to £1,440 and heifers selling to £1,480 at Armoy Mart
Leading prices
Steers
Trevor Taggart, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 620kgs £1,440. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Hereford, 600kgs £1,340. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,340, 520kgs £1,330, 430kgs £1,070, 440kgs £1,100. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Friesian, 590kgs £1,310, 560kgs £1,160, 590kgs £1,180. Jas Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,120, 440kgs £1,090, 410kgs £960, 450kgs £1,080, 420kgs £1,010. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs £1,340. John Laverty, Armoy, Shorthorn, 310kgs £820, 290kgs £750.
Heifers
C and J Marron, Magherafelt, Belted Galloway, 660kgs £1,480, 630kgs £1,440, 605kgs £1,420. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,280. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Belgian Blue , 510kgs £1,220, 520kgs £1,240. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,240, 500kgs £1,110, 460kgs £1,000. Linda Henry, Bushmills, Charolais , 400kgs £890, 470kgs £1,000. C and J Marron, Magherafelt, Hereford, 645kgs, £1,420. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs £1,060, 540kgs £1,240, 510kgs £1,200, 490kgs £1,060, 540kgs £1,160, 490kgs £1,080, 620kgs £1,320.
Fat cows
William Sharkey, Cushendun, Limousin, 650kgs £1,340, 760kgs £1,320. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 680kgs £950, 515kgs £720. C McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 570kgs £910. Robert Miskelly, Stranocum, Friesian, 560kgs £1,050.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.