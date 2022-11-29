News you can trust since 1963
Steers selling to £1,520 for a 670kgs at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 90 cattle on Monday night met with another very sharp trade.

By Darryl Armitage
Steers sold to £1,520 for a 670kgs, Limousin heifer to £1,250 and fat cows to £1,330.

Leading prices

Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 670kgs £1,520, 570kgs £1,350, 600kgs £1,440, 540kgs £1,280. David Hayes, Cloughmills, Shorthorn, 600kgs £1,370. Andrew Jamison, Stranocum, Belted Galloway, 650kgs £1,440. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 560kgs £1,280, 580kgs £1,360, 550kgs £1,280, 510kgs £1,220, 540kgs £1,170. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,190, 530kgs £1,240. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 510kgs £1,060, 540kgs £1,090, 510kgs £1,090. H Nicholl, Portglenone, Friesian, 520kgs £1,130, 520kgs £1,020. Sam Creith, Armoy, Charolais, 520kgs £1,210. V Butler, Ballvoy, Limousin, 570kgs £1,160, 520kgs £1,090, 540kgs £1,130, 555kgs £1,260, 550kgs £1,190, 580kgs £1,270. K Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Friesian, 570kgs £1,110, 505kgs £1,060. R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 380kgs £960, 350kgs £840. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Limousin, 380kgs £850, 390kgs £860. S McBride, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,200. D Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn, 590kgs £1,210. Chas Kane, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,090, 500kgs £1,080, 530kgs £1,080, 550kgs £1,120. Ian Duncan, Rathlin Island, Shorthorn, 220kgs £510.

Armoy Mart

Heifers

Sam Creith, Armoy, Charolais, 500kgs £1,230. R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 550kgs £1,250. Mark McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 450kgs £1,120, 500kgs £1,140, 480kg £990, 430kgs £910. Gavin Graham, Dervock, Limousin, 520kgs £1,200. S and M Warwick, Ballymena, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 210kgs £460.

Fat cows

R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 790kgs £1,330. Richard Smyth, Macosquin, Friesian, 740kgs £1,020. T and N Patterson, Glarryford, Friesian, 570kgs £690. Glenravel farmer, Limousin, 650kgs £1,240. D McAuley, Cushendall, Limousin, 600kgs £1,140.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Watch live on ‘mart eye'.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

