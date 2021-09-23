Steers selling to £1690 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1615 760kg Limousin (213.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £360 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £325 Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1700 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1090 for a 465kg Limousin bull (234.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 395kg Limousin (219.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1690 745kg Charolais (227.00) presented by D Cush, £1630 740kg Charolais (220.00), £1580 695kg Charolais (228.00), £1530 640kg Limousin (239.00), £1430 635kg Limousin (225.00); A Turkington £1650 720kg Limousin (229.00), £1640 695kg Limousin (236.00), £1550 660kg Limousin (235.00); G O’Neill £1630 735kg Aberdeen Angus (222.00), £1610 715kg Charolais (225.00), £1580 690kg Charolais (229.00), £1420 605kg Limousin (235.00); G H Carroll £1350 595kg Charolais (227.00); E and S Boland £1330 575kg Limousin (231.00), £1290 570kg Her (226.00); G Elliott £1190 485kg Charolais (245.00), £1160 450kg Limousin (258.00), £1150 500kg Limousin (230.00), £950 405kg Charolais (235.00); F Robinson £1180 535kg Charolais (221.00), £1170 530kg Limousin (221.00), £1140 510kg Charolais (224.00); B Conlon £1150 455kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (253.00), £1120 505kg Limousin (222.00), £1090 460kg Limousin (237.00), £1080 480kg Simmental (225.00), £960 420kg Limousin (229.00); K Watters £1060 410kg Charolais (259.00), £1030 440kg Charolais (234.00), £990 415kg Saler (239.00); H Quinn £1020 445kg Charolais (229.00) and L Burns £940 410kg Hereford (229.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to a height of £1615 760kg Limousin (213.00) presented by C Maxwell, £1600 675kg Limousin (237.00), £1570 655kg Aberdeen Angus (240.00), £1380 655kg Limousin (211.00), £1370 645kg Limousin (212.00), £1250 555kg Limousin (225.00); B McVeigh £1400 660kg Belgian Blue (212.00); R Rodgers £1400 630kg Limousin (222.00), £1330 545kg Charolais (244.00); D and M Fox £1360 645kg Belgian Blue (211.00); A Harkness £1230 565kg Belgian Blue (218.00); D Ruddy £1190 550kg Limousin (216.00); A Cush £1150 525kg Limousin (219.00); A Hobson £1130 540kg Aberdeen Angus (209.00); S Hughes £1100 465kg Limousin (237.00), £1010 425kg Limousin (238.00); H Smith £1070 510kg Limousin (210.00); R Crawford £1020 430kg Limousin (237.00); A Dungannon producer £870 400kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00), £840 365kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (230.00) and R Straghan £710 330kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £360 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by Donmac Farms, £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £295 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Bloomer £310 Limousin bull, £290 Limousin bull and W Allen £310 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £75 to 265 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £325 Limousin heifer calf presented by W Allen, £325 Saler heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Donmac Farms £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £260 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; R Totten £300 Charolais heifer; M Bloomer £295 Limousin heifer and G McNeice £260 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1700 for a Hereford cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by S Casey.

Weanling