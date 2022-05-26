Steers selling to £1720 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1500 610kg Charolais (246.00).

Dropped calves sold to £390 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £415 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer.

Weanlings topped at £1160 465kg Limousin (248.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £880 430kg Limousin (205.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1720 for a 665kg Limousin (259.00) presented by E Donaghy, £1270 540kg Aberdeen Angus (235.00); J Rafferty £1670 665kg Limousin (251.00), £1630 630kg Charolais (259.00), £1590 680kg Charolais (234.00), £1590 620kg Limousin (257.00), £1585 590kg Charolais (269.00), £1540 575kg Limousin (268.00), £1380 575kg Limousin (240.00); H Smith £1560 645kg Limousin (242.00), £1390 555kg Limousin (251.00), £1370 560kg Limousin (245.00); D Kirk £1510 650kg Aberdeen Angus (232.00); H Cairns £1460 560kg Charolais (261.00), £1340 530kg Charolais (253.00), £1250 415kg Charolais (301.00), £1240 430kg Charolais (288.00); N Elliott £1460 600kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00); P Hadden £1260 520kg Aberdeen Angus (242.00), £1170 480kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00); V Donnelly £1250 460kg Limousin (272.00), £940 365kg Belgian Blue (258.00); R McKernan £1250 430kg Charolais (291.00), £1090 445kg Charolais (245.00); J Hobson £1230 450kg Limousin (273.00), £1220 480kg Charolais (254.00), £1160 445kg Charolais (261.00) and M Cardwell £1180 465kg Hereford (254.00), £1160 480kg Hereford (242.00), £1100 445kg Hereford (247.00), £1050 405kg Charolais (259.00).

Heifers

Heifers continue to sell sharply to peak at £1500 610kg Charolais (246.00) presented by D Conlon, £1500 635kg Charolais (236.00), £1500 650kg Charolais (231.00), £1480 625kg Charolais (237.00), £1430 610kg Charolais (234.00); D Kirk £1400 610kg Hereford (230.00); H Cairns £1190 480kg Charolais (248.00); P Hadden £1180 505kg Simmental (234.00), £1050 455kg Simmental (231.00); S Carberry £1155 475kg Limousin (243.00); D Allen £1060 455kg Charolais (233.00); J Hobson £950 390kg Limousin (244.00) and N McKee £740 290kg Limousin (255.00), £700 290kg Limousin (241.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves cleared to £390 for a Charolais bull presented by R Rea; D Mairs £360 Belgian Blue bull; a Sixmilecross farmer £345 Simmental bull; S Johnston £340 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull; S Anderson £330 Limousin bull, £240 Limousin bull; M Bloomer £330 Limousin bull; P Robinson £290 Simmental bull, £260 Simmental bull; J McFarland £255 Simmental bull; W Sloan £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Condy £250 Limousin bull and Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £85.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £415 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer presented by W Campbell; R Rea £400 Charolais heifer, £270 Limousin heifer; D Mairs £360 Belgian Blue heifer, £310 Simmental heifer; D Ryan £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Sixmilecross farmer £315 Shorthorn beef heifer, £315 Belgian Blue heifer; E Dallas £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer and P Robinson £260 Simmental heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1160 465kg Limousin steer (248.00) presented by S Milligan; I Burns £1100 440kg Limousin (250.00), £1020 405kg Limousin (251.00); B McKeown £900 285kg Charolais (313.00), £740 270kg Limousin (275.00) and P J Robinson £760 275kg Limousin (273.00).