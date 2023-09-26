Steers selling to £1,780 and heifers to £1,650 at Armoy Mart
Steers sold to £1,780 and heifers to £1,650 with some super quality stock on offer.
Leading prices
Steers
John McCambridge, Fairhead, Limousin, 605kgs £1,780, 580kgs £1,600, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,650. Sean McCambridge, Fairhead, Charolais, 645kgs £1,760, 645kgs £1,750, Limousin, 600kgs £1,730. Ivan Smyth, Drumnageeson, Charolais, 715kgs £1,700, 700kgs £1,700, 690kgs £1,650, 705kgs £1,610. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 665kgs £1,660. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 730kgs £1,640, Hereford, 740kgs £1,600,715kgs £1,580, Limousin, 675kgs £1,580.
Heifers
M D McNeill, Cushendall, Limousin, 650kgs £1,650. Cahal McDonnell, Armoy, Limousin, 615kgs £1,630, 665kgs £1,600, 650kgs £1,600, 590kgs £1,400, 525kgs £1,370, Aberdeen Angus, 610kgs £1,380. John Todd, Charolais, Aberdeen Angus 660kgs £1,550, 620kgs £1,460, 625kgs £1,450, 590kgs £1,430, Saler, 595kgs £1,500, Charolais, 580kgs £1,470. John McCambridge, Fairhead, Limousin, 575kgs £1,550 Sean McCambridge, Fairhead, Charolais, 550kgs £1,440.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.