Steers selling to £1780 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1540 725kg Limousin (212.00).

Dropped calves sold to £455 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £340 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings sold to £1070 for a 405 Charolais steer (265.00).

Weanling heifers to £825 for a 355kg Limousin (230.00).

Steers

A larger entry of steers was met with a brisk trade with a top price paid of £1780 for a 775kg Charolais (230.00) presented by M Coyle, £1720 740kg Limousin (232.00), £1700 730kg Limousin (233.00), £1680 705kg Limousin (238.00), £1660 670kg Limousin (248.00), £1660 685kg Charolais (242.00), £1600 705kg Charolais (227.00), £1540 635kg Limousin (243.00), £1390 610kg Charolais (228.00), £1300 565kg Limousin (230.00); J Gormley £1410 635kg Charolais (222.00), £1400 595kg Charolais (235.00), £1390 605kg Charolais (230.00), £1350 615kg Charolais (220.00); P Rafferty £1310 600kg Belgian Blue (218.00); G Davidson £1200 550kg Aberdeen Angus (218.00); D Burton £1150 490kg Limousin (235.00); J McStay £1100 475kg Limousin (232.00); J Ferry £930 395kg Limousin (235.00) and a Dungannon farmer £880 390kg Limousin (226.00).

Heifers

Once again heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1540 725kg Limousin (212.00) presented by O Traynor; G Boden £1480 645kg Charolais (230.00), £1410 590kg Charolais (239.00), £1310 570kg Charolais (230.00), £1220 545kg Charolais (224.00), £1070 470kg Charolais (228.00); G McMaster £1460 645kg Charolais (226.00), £1430 575kg Charolais (249.00), £1400 580kg Charolais (241.00), £1330 585kg Charolais (227.00); P Quinn £1400 595kg Charolais (235.00), £1270 570kg Limousin (223.00), £1210 540kg Limousin (224.00), £1180 520kg Limousin (227.00); A Dungannon farmer £1160 505kg Limousin (230.00), £1080 485kg Charolais (223.00), £1010 455kg Limousin (222.00); J Stinson £1250 560kg Shorthorn (223.00), £1170 525kg Charolais (223.00); R Strain £1200 540kg Limousin (222.00) and a Ballygawley producer £770 360kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00).

Fat cows sold to £830 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus (122.00) presented by D Burton and K Fox £750 550kg Belgian Blue (136.00).

Dropped calves

Another good entry of calves met a sharper trade to peak at £455 for a Charolais bull presented by D Matthews; J McFarland £410 Simmental bull, £320 Simmental bull; S McMullan £400 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £340 Limousin bull; E Lavery £365 Hereford bull, £330 Hereford bull, £275 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull; I Marshall £360 Belgian Blue bull; K Loughran £315 Hereford bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull; Kennedy Farms £295 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Irwin £255 Hereford bull and Friesian bull calves sold from £50 to £150.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £340 Aberdeen Angus presented by S McMullan £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; I and S Marshall £280 Belgian Blue heifer and R and A Davis £240 Hereford heifer, £225 Hereford heifer.

Weanlings

A sharper trade was recorded in the weanling ring saw prices top at £1070 for a 405kg Charolais Steer (265.00) presented by F and A Donaghy, £1050 395kg Charolais (265.00), £990 340kg Charolais (291.00), £815 295kg Charolais (275.00); W Abraham £1040 390kg Charolais (265.00), £890 290kg Charolais (304.00); W McCavish £990 375kg Limousin (262.00), £960 350kg Limousin (272.00), £860 340kg Limousin (253.00); H Rainey £970 345kg Limousin (281.00), £890 325kg Limousin (272.00), £830 300kg Limousin (275.00); K Dickson £940 335kg Charolais (278.00), £900 310kg Limousin (291.00), £880 310kg Charolais (265.00), £870 320kg Charolais (272.00), £840 335kg Charolais (251.00), £745 280kg Charolais (266.00); S Hawkes £850 295kg Charolais (289.00); R Johnston £685 255kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (267.00); D Canavan £680 240kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (282.00) and H Sinnamon £590 225kg Limousin (262.00).