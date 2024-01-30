Steers selling to £1,790 paid for a 650kgs Limousin at Armoy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steers sold to £1,790 paid for a 650kgs Limousin from Mr Clifford White, Ballycastle, the same vendor also received the top price in the heifer section of £1,710 for a 650kgs Limousin.
Leading prices
Steers
Clifford White, Ballycastle, Limousin, 650kgs £1,790, 630kgs £1,720, 570kgs £1,640, 600kgs £1,640. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 630kgs £1,750, 710kgs £1,740. Rory Fyfe, Martinstown, Limousin, 300kgs £1,130, 320kgs £970, 300kgs £920. Drew Aiken, Coleraine, Limousin, 540kgs £1,440, 490kgs £1,280, 540kgs £1,450, 570kgs £1,470. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 610kgs £1,580, 590kgs £1,570. S Huey, Armoy, Hereford, 470kgs £1,310. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Simmental, 550kgs £1,480, 560kgs £1,490, 500kgs £1,370, 565kgs £1,490. John Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Limousin, 600kgs £1,700, 440kgs £1,330. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 420kgs £1,200, 460kgs £1,230, 550kgs £1,450. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Charolais, 570kgs £1,580, 600kgs £1,570, 560kgs £1,650, 540kgs £1,460. C J Elliott, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,120, 480kgs £1,100, 430kgs £1,080. Rory Fyfe, Martinstown, Limousin, 400kgs £1,040, 300kgs £900. Sam Montgomery, Dunloy, Friesian, 600kgs £1,230, 620kgs £1,280.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clifford White, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs £1,710, 570kgs £1,700, 560kgs £1,570, 550kgs £1,450, 550kgs £1,440, 560kgs £1,570. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs £1,640, 500kgs £1,320. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Charolais, 570kgs £1,580. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 580kgs £1,380, 480kgs £1,180, 440kgs £1,070, 530kgs £1,260. Rory Fyfe, Martinstown, Limousin, 300kgs £820, 250kgs £720, 305kgs £850. David Hayes, Cloughmills, Shorthorn beef, 500kgs £1,250, 530kgs £1,180. S Huey, Armoy, Limousin, 450kgs £1,160. Raymond Christie, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 340kgs £850, 330kgs £820, 350kgs £840. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 690kgs £1,680. Robert Alexander, Kilrea, Belgian Blue, 240kgs £600, 250kgs £600, 290kgs £690.
Fat cows
D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Simmental, 750kgs £1,540. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 660kgs £1,360.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.