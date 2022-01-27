Steers selling to £1800 at Dungannon

Heifers peaked at £1450 for a 560kg Charolais (259.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £400 for a Limousin bull and heifer calves to £285 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling sold to a height of £1050 for a 490kg Charolais bull (214.00) and as far as 330p per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais at £990.

Weanling heifers sold to £880 415kg Limousin (214.00) and as far as 311p per100kg for a 270kg Limousin £840.

Steers

Steer trade remains brisk to peak at £1800 for a 755kg Charolais (238.00) presented by H Cairns, £1710 695kg Charolais (246.00); I Jardine £1770 820kg Hereford (216.00); M McCooey £1670 695kg Limousin (240.00), £1670 710kg Limousin (235.00), £1660 680kg Limousin (244.00), £1590 655kg Limousin (243.00), £1450 615kg Limousin (236.00), £1430 615kg Limousin (233.00); S and P Goodwin £1640 690kg Aberdeen Angus (238.00), £1540 665kg Limousin (232.00), £1530 640kg Limousin (239.00); K Cush £1460 635kg Limousin (230.00), £1310 560kg Aubrac (234.00), £1230 530kg Limousin (232.00); P Quinn £1460 600kg Charolais (243.00), £1390 570kg Charolais (244.00), £1360 545kg Limousin (250.00), £1350 555kg Limousin (243.00), £1340 570kg Limousin (235.00), £1300 505kg Limousin (257.00); T Brown £1230 530kg Charolais (232.00); J Gormley £1130 470kg Charolais (240.00); F McNally £1090 400kg Charolais (273.00); G R Blair £1010 435kg Limousin (232.00), £990 425kg Belgian Blue (233.00) and Riverview Farms £970 355kg Charolais (273.00), £950 325kg Charolais (292.00), £880 325kg Charolais (271.00), £800 315kg Limousin (254.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices topped at £1450 for a 560kg Charolais (259.00) presented by E McCann, £1430 565kg Charolais (253.00), £1410 560kg Charolais (252.00), £1330 555kg Charolais (240.00), £1260 530kg Limousin (238.00); J Gormley £1390 590kg Charolais (236.00), £1320 580kg Charolais (228.00), £1320 555kg Charolais (238.00); E Burns £1140 490kg Charolais (233.00) and a Dungannon producer £1060 430kg Limousin (247.00), £930 400kg Limousin (233.00).

Dropped calves

Another large entry of Calves saw a top price of £400 for a Limousin bull presented by P McAleer; S McMullan £385 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Fields £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Lynch £325 Belgian Blue bull; M Bloomer £305 Limousin bull, £290 Limousin bull; T J Hamilton £305 x 2 Sim bulls; G Hazlett £270 x 2 Hereford bulls; R Burns £265 Belgian Blue bull and Friesian bulls sold from £65 to £210 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £285 x 2 Aberdeen Angus presented by D Foreman; S McMullan £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer; M Robinson £260 Hereford heifer; S Quinn £250 Belgian Blue heifer; M Armstrong £230 Charolais heifer; W McMullan £220 x 5 Aberdeen Angus heifers and R Burns £220 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings