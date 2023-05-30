Steers selling to £1,830 for 700kgs at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to £1,770 paid for a 660kgs Charolais heifer from Mr Eamon McGarry, Deerfin, Ballymena.
Fat cows sold to £1,340 for a 660kgs Shorthorn cow from Knox Stafford, Coleraine.
Leading prices
Robert Gerry, Armoy, Charolais, 700kgs £1,830. Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Hereford, 640kgs £1,500. M Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 500kgs £1,410, 520kgs £1,350, 460kgs £1,290. J Thompson, Magherafelt, Charolais, 430kgs £1,190, 380kgs £1,070. David Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 460kgs £1,180, 470kgs £1,140. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 390kgs £1,160, 380kgs £1,160. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Montbeliarde, 410kgs £960. Alan Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs £960, 380kgs £930, 370kgs £950, 380kgs £930. Pat McCormick, Tully, Ballymena, Charolais, 250kgs £800. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 310kgs £700, 380kgs £800, 280kgs £640.
Heifers
Eamon McGarry, Ballymena, Charolais, 660kgs £1,770, 430kgs £1,200. PJ Hill, Randalstown, Belgian Blue, 670kgs £1,670. Hunter Kane, Ballycastle, Charolais, 400kgs £980. Paddy McCormick, Ballymena, Simmental, 280kgs £820, 290kgs £860, 300kgs £800, 315kgs £800. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Belted Galloway, 330kgs £850. Alan Creith, Amroy,Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £900, 370kgs £800, 420kgs £920, 460kgs £960. John Hamilton, Bangor, Belgian Blue, 450kgs £1,000. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 315kgs £790.
Fat cows/bulls
Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 900kgs £2,000. Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Shorthorn, 660kgs £1,340. J Thompson, Magherafelt,Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £960.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.