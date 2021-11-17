Steers selling to £1880 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1370 575kg Charolais (238.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £380 charolais bull and heifer calves to £350 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1620 for a Simmental with Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer calf at foot.

In-calf heifers topped at £1840 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanling sold to £900 for a 335kg Limousin steer (269.00).

Weanling heifers topped at £890 for 300kg Charolais (296.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1880 for a 915kg Charolais (206.00) presented by P McCormack; D Daly £1740 740kg Charolais (235.00), £1690 745kg Charolais (227.00), £1480 655kg Charolais (226.00), £1480 665kg Charolais (223.00); O O’Neill £1640 770kg Belgian Blue (213.00); L McElroy £1630 750kg Charolais (217.00), £1560 730kg Simmental (214.00); S Brannigan £1510 695kg Limousin (217.00), £1460 680kg Limousin (215.00); P Grimley £1450 660kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (220.00), £1450 660kg Limousin (220.00); P Quinn £1430 630kg Limousin (227.00), £1290 545kg Limousin (237.00), £1280 555kg Limousin (231.00), £1270 580kg Charolais (219.00); E Donaghy £1380 630kg Limousin (219.00); R Boyd £1090 455kg Limousin (240.00) and P Mullan £900 405kg Limousin (222.00), £890 400kg Hereford (223.00), £750 315kg Charolais (238.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to £1370 575kg Charolais (238.00) presented by B Clarke, £1280 545kg Limousin (235.00), £1260 595kg Charolais (212.00), £1180 560kg Charolais (211.00); D Nelson £1200 575kg Limousin (209.00); J Carberry £1160 550kg Charolais (211.00), £1020 495kg Charolais (206.00); R Boyd £1130 535kg Limousin (211.00), £1030 490kg Limousin (210.00) and A Cush £920 460kg Limousin (200.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £380 for a Charolais bull presented by S Quinn; C Weir £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Quinn £305 Belgian Blue bull; T J Hamilton £305 x 2 Simmental bulls, £260 x 2 Simmental bulls; S Wilson £300 Belgian Blue bull; A Sixmilecross farmer £295 Simmental bull; J Ewing £295 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £270 Belgian Blue bull; D Downey £290 x 5 Limousin bulls; B Matthews £275 Charolais bull; E McVeigh £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bull Calves sold from £45 to £145 for stronger sorts; heifer calves cleared to £350 Belgian Blue heifer presented by a Dungannon farmer; I Marshall £345 Belgian Blue heifer; T F Smyth £330 x 3 Hereford heifers, £260 Hereford heifer, £250 x 2 Charolais heifers; B Daly £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T J Hamilton £275 Shorthorn beef heifer; A Sixmilecross farmer £260 Simmental heifer, £250 Limousin heifer and C Patterson £260 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1620 for a Simmental cow with a blonde d’aquitaine heifer calf at foot presented by forest view farms; in-calf heifers topped at £1840 for a Belgian Blue presented by B Ryan, £1820 Limousin, £1740 Belgian Blue.

Weanling

Weanling prices remain strong to peak at £900 for a 335kg Limousin steer presented by D Rafferty, £890 315kg Limousin (281.00), £840 340kg Limousin (248.00), £830 325kg Limousin (255.00); P McKearney £880 345kg Charolais (253.00), £650 260kg Limousin (251.00); A Ballygawley producer £800 335kg Aberdeen Angus (237.00); D and J Kane £710 270kg Charolais (263.00); H Thompson £695 300kg Limousin (231.00) and P Quinn £600 245kg Limousin (247.00), £540 200kg Limousin (265.00).