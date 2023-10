Just over 150 head of cattle on Monday night met with a very sharp trade again and complete clearance.

Steers selling to £1,990 and heifers to £1,440.

Leading prices

Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, 750kgs £1,990, 640kgs £1,740, 700kgs £1,600, 640kgs £1,760. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 510kgs £1,510. Declan McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 710kgs £1,540, 720kgs £1,480, 690kgs £1,400, 650kgs £1,340, 690kgs £1,400. Michael McKenn, Dervock, Stabiliser, 440kgs £1,270, 470kgs £1,240, 530kgs £1,380, 430kgs £1,200, 490kgs £1,350, 470kgs £1,210, 450kgs £1,160. G and A Thompson, Charolais, 615kgs £1,450, 570kgs £1,320, 540kgs £1,280, 600kgs £1,230. A Tweed, Larne, Limousin, 500kgs £1,230. M and Y Carson, Clough, Hereford, 570kgs £1,390. K McKay, Cushendun, Friesian, 680kgs £1,480, 700kgs £1,660.

Armoy Mart

Heifers

Wilbert McQuigg, Aghadowey, Charolais, 620kgs £1,440. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 530kgs £1,350. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, Limousin, 490kgs £1,340, 410kgs £1,130, 460kgs £1,080. William Knox, Armoy, Limousin, 480kgs £1,140, 460kgs £1,090, 440kgs £1,040, 360kgs £1,080. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Charolais, 480kgs £1,120, 520kgs £1,200. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 460kgs £1,110, 515kgs £1,180. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 380kgs £870, 340kgs £840. J G Cassley, Armoy, Shorthorn, 460kgs £1,140. K McKay, Cushendun, Limousin, 590kgs £1,320. Ronan McAfee, Ballymoney, Limousin, 330kgs £800, 370kgs £860. S Ramage, Bushmills, Limousin, 310kgs £790.

Fat cows

J G Cassley, Armoy, Shorthorn, 800kgs £1,100, 705kgs £900. J McAlister, Cushendall, Hereford, 600kgs £800, 610kgs £780.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

The annual show and sale of Charolais suckled calves was held last Thursday at Armoy Mart.

The most common comment heard in the yard was that it was the best show of Charolais calves ever seen in the mart. Buyers were in attendance from all counties in Northern Ireland.

Champion bullock went to Mr Colm McErlain, Armoy for a tremendous 420kg steer later sold at £2,100 to Mr Mervyn Tweed, Comber. The same vendor had the reserve champion steer, 465kgs selling at £2,100 to the same purchaser. Messrs A and D McAfee, Bushmills had the champion heifer and reserve champion as well with the champion 435kgs selling at £1,800 and the reserve, 495kgs selling at £2,100, both to Mr Chris Donnelly, Armagh.

Leading prices as follows:

Steers

Colm McErlain, Armoy, 465kgs £2,100, 420kgs £2,100, 420kgs £1,700, 420kgs £1,600, 380kgs £1,570, 350kgs £1,430, 405kgs £1,800, 520kgs £1,800. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 370kgs £1,080. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 460kgs £1,460, 370kgs £1,160. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, 400kgs £1,320, 470kgs £1,490. John A McKillop, Cushendall, 330kgs £1,250, 460kgs £1,610, 320kgs £1,080. Feargal McMullan, Cushendall, 420kgs £1,580, 430kgs £1,560, 440kgs £1,540, 410kgs £1,520. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 360kgs £1,260, 390kgs £1,210, 450kgs £1,330, 400kgs £1,400, 360kgs £1,160, 350kgs £1,170. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 360kgs £1,200, 320kgs £1,130, 320kgs £1,090, 320kgs £1,150, 340kgs £1,130, 350kgs £1,150. James Mullan, Drumsurn, 430kgs £1,460, 460kgs £1,540, 480kgs £1,410, 430kgs £1,440, 400kgs £1,240. Vincent McHenry, Ballycastle, 350kgs £1,180, 460kgs £1,560. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, 440kgs £1,560. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 400kgs £1,360, 360kgs £1,270, 420kgs £1,440, 360kgs £1,300, 415kgs £1,550. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 300kgs £1,080. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 470kgs £1,900, 420kgs £1,870, 430kgs £1,830, 460kgs £1,840, 415kgs £1,550, 520kgs £1,500, 420kgs £1,440. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 450kgs £1,720, 390kgs £1,260, 370kgs £1,230, 400kgs £1,140, 400kgs £1,050, 430kgs £1,360, 390kgs £1,230, 370kgs £1,180. Noel Cartin, Dungiven, 390kgs £1,630. Edward Donnelly, Ballintoy, 420kgs £1,360, 460kgs £1,350, 380kgs £1,180, 330kgs £1,040, 400kgs £1,230. James Delargy, Cushendall, 540kgs £1,520, 490kgs £1,490. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 410kgs £1,340, 360kgs £1,240, 350kgs £1,200, 450kgs £1,500. Daniel McAlister, Ballyvoy, 380kgs £1,240, 350kgs £1,220, 360kgs £1,200, 330kgs £1,100, 420kgs £1,430, 450kgs £1,460, 400kgs £1,360, 230kgs £940, 290kgs £1,120, 280kgs £1,100, 360kgs £1,200, 280kgs £1,070, 270kgs £1,050, 320kgs £1,100, 270kgs £1,010, 380kgs £1,380, 250kgs £1,000. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 390kgs £1,630, 420kgs £1,650, 430kgs £1,490, 480kgs £1,570, 410kgs £1,360, 420kgs £1,380, 370kgs £1,220, 415kgs £1,400, 360kgs £1,250, 380kgs £1,240, 370kgs £1,260, 390kgs £1,260, 430kgs £1,470, 450kgs £1,510, 440kgs £1,460, 380kgs £1,350, 400kgs £1,400, 420kgs £1,480, 340kgs £1,140, 270kgs £1,020, 320kgs £1,220, 400kgs £1,330, 300kgs £1,160, 290kgs £1,110, 320kgs £1,200, 300kgs £1,180.

Heifer calves

A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 490kgs £2,020, 430kgs £1,800, 390kgs £1,700, 470kgs £1,620, 430kgs £1,450, 380kgs £1,410, 360kgs £1,350, 340kgs £1,290, 440kgs £1,440. Colm McErlain, Armoy, £1,700, 380kgs £1,570, 350kgs £1,430, 405kgs £1,800, 420kgs £1,600. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 410kgs £1,440, 480kgs £1,570, 485kgs £1,460, 435kgs £1,400, 405kgs £1,430. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 380kgs £1,400, 390kgs £1,410, 420kgs £1,430, 440kgs £1,510, 370kgs £1,230. D McAllister, Ballyvoy, 380kgs £1,190, 330kgs £1,100, 320kgs £1,060, 400kgs £1,180, 340kgs £1,100, 350kgs £1,100. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 330kgs £1,280, 340kgs £1,220, 330kgs £1,100, 340kgs £1,100, 300kgs £1,080. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 390kgs £1,210, 400kgs £1,290, 340kgs £1,270. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 430kgs £1,390. Robert McHenry, Torr, 340kgs £1,230, 300kgs £1,090. Feargal McMullan, Cushendall, 370kgs £1,370. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 465kgs £1,900, 460kgs £1,460, 355kgs £1,220, 415kgs £1,140, 350kgs £1,140. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 290kgs £1,090, 350kgs £1,090, 290kgs £1,110. James Mullan, Drumsurn, 340kgs £1,100, 450kgs £1,370, 310kgs £1,070, 330kgs £1,050, 380kgs £1,110, 350kgs £1,080, 380kgs £1,170, 380kgs £1,140. V McHenry, Ballycastle, 305kgs £1,060.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.