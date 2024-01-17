A smaller entry of stock due to the icy road conditions saw steers sell to £1990 720kg Limousin (276.00).

While heifers topped at £1900 705kg Charolais (270.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £370 for an Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves sold to £240 Limousin.

Suckled cows peaked at £1080 for an Aberdeen Angus in-calf heifer.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1260 for a 390kg Charolais (324.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £990 for a 410kg Limousin (241.00).

Steers

Steer prices cleared to a height of £1990 720kg Limousin (276.00) presented R Boyd, £1810 695kg Hereford (260.00); B Hackett £1700 655kg Charolais (260.00); M Coyle £1640 610kg Aberdeen Angus (269.00), £1590 605kg Aberdeen Angus (263.00), £1580 595kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00); W Neville £1580 525kg Charolais (301.00), £1500 540kg Charolais (278.00), £1450 515kg Charolais (282.00); W Nicholson £1550 570kg Limousin (272.00), £1540 540kg Charolais (285.00), £1520 585kg Charolais (260.00), £1220 450kg Charolais (271.00); W McCavish £1500 520kg Limousin (289.00), £1490 485kg Limousin (307.00), £1380 480kg Limousin (288.00), £1380 475kg Limousin (291.00), £1290 430kg Limousin (300.00); D Burton £1325 435kg Limousin (305.00); S O’Neill £1130 390kg Limousin (290.00) and E Conroy £1100 325kg Charolais (339.00), £1000 345kg Limousin (290.00), £970 325kg Simmental (299.00).

Heifers

A strong demand for first choice heifers sold to £1900 705kg Charolais (270.00) presented by H and K Price, £1890 680kg Charolais (278.00), £1850 640kg Charolais (290.00), £1830 630kg Limousin (291.00), £1830 655kg Charolais (280.00), £1790 650kg Charolais (275.00), £1780 635kg Charolais (280.00), £1770 625kg Charolais (283.00), £1680 590kg Charolais (285.00), £1660 585kg Limousin (284.00), £1600 605kg Charolais (265.00); W Hall £1690 645kg Charolais (262.00); W Nicholson £1640 625kg Charolais (262.00); E Greenaway £1550 550kg Charolais (282.00), £1540 560kg Charolais (275.00), £1510 575kg Charolais (263.00), £1480 525kg Charolais (282.00); M Murray £1420 490kg Charolais (290.00), £1310 470kg Limousin (279.00) and S O’Neill £1180 450kg Charolais (262.00), £970 370kg Limousin (262.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves sold to a height of £415 for an Limousin bull presented by a Portadown producer, £280 Simmental bull; T Watson, £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Montgomery £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £245 Limousin bull; J McLean £235 Charolais bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Irwin £235 Shorthorn bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £240 Limousin presented by B O’Neill; T Watson £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Beattie £215 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Weanlings

Weanling prices reached a height of £1260 for a 390kg Charolais male (324.00) presented by P McCann, £1200 350kg Charolais (342.00), £1120 395kg Limousin (285.00); J McKenzie £1080 355kg Charolais (303.00), £1070 360kg Charolais (300.00), £850 315kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00); M Givan £930 290kg Limousin (320.00), £730 240kg Limousin (307.00), £540 190kg Limousin (291.00), £440 150kg Hereford (275.00) and A Hopper £830 290kg Limousin (288.00), £570 200kg Limousin (285.00).