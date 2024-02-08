Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While heifers cleared to £1880 for a 665kg Charolais (283.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1320 for a 705kg Charolais (187.00).

Dropped calves sold to £400 for a Simmental bull.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves peaked at £355 Simmental.

Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1780 for a Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn beef heifer calf at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanlings sold to £1240 for a 460kg Charolais steer (270.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 405kg Charolais (278.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2020 for a 775kg Charolais (261.00) presented by C Quinn; B Hackett £1910 670kg Charolais (285.00); R Newport £1800 620kg Limousin (290.00), £1590 575kg Limousin (277.00), £1580 520kg Limousin (304.00); A Cush £1660 610kg Limousin (272.00), £1590 525kg Limousin (303.00); M Cardwell £1590 590kg Charolais (270.00), £1530 570kg Charolais (268.00), £1360 465kg Charolais (293.00), £1260 410kg Charolais (307.00); J Vance £1580 590kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £1540 545kg Limousin (283.00), £1500 505kg Aberdeen Angus (297.00), £1490 505kg Limousin (295.00), £1490 515kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1490 525kg Limousin (284.00), £1460 500kg Aberdeen Angus (292.00), £1280 470kg Charolais (272.00); W Neville £1580 590kg Charolais (268.00), £1550 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (310.00), £1550 540kg Charolais (287.00), £1470 470kg Charolais (313.00), £1410 495kg Charolais (285.00); S O’Neill £1190 440kg Limousin (271.00) and E Conroy £1140 315kg Charolais (361.00), £1120 320kg Limousin (350.00), £1090 340kg Belgian Blue (321.00), £1040 285kg Charolais (365.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold briskly to a height of £1880 665kg Charolais (283.00) presented by O Cairns, £1880 730kg Charolais (258.00), £1780 610kg Limousin (292.00); M Rafferty £1840 600kg Charolais (307.00), £1780 610kg Limousin (292.00); G Rafferty £1830 600kg Charolais (305.00), £1830 635kg Charolais (288.00), £1670 595kg Limousin (281.00); J Holland £1810 620kg Charolais (292.00), £1770 635kg Charolais (279.00), £1750 590kg Charolais (297.00), £1690 575kg Charolais (294.00); C Quinn £1620 535kg Charolais (303.00); R Wright £1600 535kg Limousin (299.00), £1540 570kg Limousin (270.00); E Greenaway £1590 560kg Limousin (284.00), £1460 510kg Limousin (286.00), £1370 505kg Limousin (271.00); R Quinn £1540 510kg Limousin (302.00), £1440 490kg Limousin (294.00), £1390 490kg Limousin (284.00); D and J Kane £1510 535kg Charolais (282.00); P Curran £1500 545kg Charolais (275.00), £1400 505kg Charolais (277.00), £1310 460kg Charolais (285.00); J McGleenan £1490 505kg Charolais (295.00), £1410 505kg Limousin (279.00); F Tiffney £1460 535kg Limousin (273.00); R Wells £1290 470kg Limousin (275.00), £1280 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (298.00), £1160 395kg Hereford (294.00), £1160 405kg Limousin (286.00), £1110 360kg Charolais (308.00), £1080 385kg Limousin (281.00); J Cooke £1130 400kg Charolais (283.00), £1080 400kg Charolais (270.00); S O’Neill £1130 415kg Limousin (272.00), £1060 390kg Limousin (272.00) and O Barker £960 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows cleared to £1320 705kg Charolais (187.00) presented by M Cardwell; P Campbell £1130 615kg Fleckvieh (184.00), £1020 630kg Fleckvieh (162.00), £900 480kg Fleckvieh; D Daly £970 635kg Simmental (153.00); J Armstrong £960 580kg Belgian Blue (166.00) and D McCrea £905 690kg Friesian (131.00), £740 595kg Friesian (124.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to a solid trade to peak at £400 for a Simmental bull presented by E Speers, £390 Simmental bull, £380 Simmental bull, £330 Simmental bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Wilson £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Maxwell £350 Belgian Blue bull; J M McClean £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McGee £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Hereford bull; A Beattie £320 Belgian Blue bull; N Condy £310 Limousin bull; Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £100; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £355 Simmental presented by E Speers, £305 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; P Kelly £350 Limousin heifer; C Maxwell £315 Belgian Blue heifer; D Stewart £275 x 2 Charolais heifers; N Condy £275 Limousin heifer, £225 Limousin heifer and I Henry £255 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1780 Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn beef heifer calf at foot presented by S Watt, £1550 Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

A similar entry of weanling saw prices remain strong to peak at £1240 for a 460kg Charolais Steer (270.00) presented by V Cunningham, £990 365kg Charolais (270.00); M Mullin £1100 340kg Charolais (325.00), £1100 305kg Charolais (306.00), £940 300kg Charolais (315.00), £890 265kg Shorthorn (335.00); V Rafferty £1090 290kg Charolais (372.00); F and A Donaghy £1090 330kg Charolais (329.00), £950 330kg Charolais (285.00), £870 290kg Charolais (300.00); S McCrory £1060 330kg Limousin (318.00), £940 325kg Limousin (290.00), £850 275kg Limousin (309.00); M Mullin £1050 355kg Limousin (295.00), £1010 295kg Limousin (342.00), £960 260kg Limousin (358.00), £900 265kg Limousin (338.00); S O’Neill £1000 325kg Limousin (308.00), £970 330kg Limousin (294.00), £930 275kg Charolais (335.00), £900 300kg Limousin (300.00); D Montgomery £900 295kg Limousin (306.00); D and D Graydon £860 270kg Limousin (319.00) and A Stinson £700 x 2 235kg Aberdeen Angus (296.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement