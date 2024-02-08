Steers selling to £2020 for a 775kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart
While heifers cleared to £1880 for a 665kg Charolais (283.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1320 for a 705kg Charolais (187.00).
Dropped calves sold to £400 for a Simmental bull.
While heifer calves peaked at £355 Simmental.
Suckled cows and calves cleared to £1780 for a Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn beef heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1240 for a 460kg Charolais steer (270.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 405kg Charolais (278.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £2020 for a 775kg Charolais (261.00) presented by C Quinn; B Hackett £1910 670kg Charolais (285.00); R Newport £1800 620kg Limousin (290.00), £1590 575kg Limousin (277.00), £1580 520kg Limousin (304.00); A Cush £1660 610kg Limousin (272.00), £1590 525kg Limousin (303.00); M Cardwell £1590 590kg Charolais (270.00), £1530 570kg Charolais (268.00), £1360 465kg Charolais (293.00), £1260 410kg Charolais (307.00); J Vance £1580 590kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £1540 545kg Limousin (283.00), £1500 505kg Aberdeen Angus (297.00), £1490 505kg Limousin (295.00), £1490 515kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1490 525kg Limousin (284.00), £1460 500kg Aberdeen Angus (292.00), £1280 470kg Charolais (272.00); W Neville £1580 590kg Charolais (268.00), £1550 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (310.00), £1550 540kg Charolais (287.00), £1470 470kg Charolais (313.00), £1410 495kg Charolais (285.00); S O’Neill £1190 440kg Limousin (271.00) and E Conroy £1140 315kg Charolais (361.00), £1120 320kg Limousin (350.00), £1090 340kg Belgian Blue (321.00), £1040 285kg Charolais (365.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold briskly to a height of £1880 665kg Charolais (283.00) presented by O Cairns, £1880 730kg Charolais (258.00), £1780 610kg Limousin (292.00); M Rafferty £1840 600kg Charolais (307.00), £1780 610kg Limousin (292.00); G Rafferty £1830 600kg Charolais (305.00), £1830 635kg Charolais (288.00), £1670 595kg Limousin (281.00); J Holland £1810 620kg Charolais (292.00), £1770 635kg Charolais (279.00), £1750 590kg Charolais (297.00), £1690 575kg Charolais (294.00); C Quinn £1620 535kg Charolais (303.00); R Wright £1600 535kg Limousin (299.00), £1540 570kg Limousin (270.00); E Greenaway £1590 560kg Limousin (284.00), £1460 510kg Limousin (286.00), £1370 505kg Limousin (271.00); R Quinn £1540 510kg Limousin (302.00), £1440 490kg Limousin (294.00), £1390 490kg Limousin (284.00); D and J Kane £1510 535kg Charolais (282.00); P Curran £1500 545kg Charolais (275.00), £1400 505kg Charolais (277.00), £1310 460kg Charolais (285.00); J McGleenan £1490 505kg Charolais (295.00), £1410 505kg Limousin (279.00); F Tiffney £1460 535kg Limousin (273.00); R Wells £1290 470kg Limousin (275.00), £1280 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (298.00), £1160 395kg Hereford (294.00), £1160 405kg Limousin (286.00), £1110 360kg Charolais (308.00), £1080 385kg Limousin (281.00); J Cooke £1130 400kg Charolais (283.00), £1080 400kg Charolais (270.00); S O’Neill £1130 415kg Limousin (272.00), £1060 390kg Limousin (272.00) and O Barker £960 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (282.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1320 705kg Charolais (187.00) presented by M Cardwell; P Campbell £1130 615kg Fleckvieh (184.00), £1020 630kg Fleckvieh (162.00), £900 480kg Fleckvieh; D Daly £970 635kg Simmental (153.00); J Armstrong £960 580kg Belgian Blue (166.00) and D McCrea £905 690kg Friesian (131.00), £740 595kg Friesian (124.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to a solid trade to peak at £400 for a Simmental bull presented by E Speers, £390 Simmental bull, £380 Simmental bull, £330 Simmental bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Wilson £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Maxwell £350 Belgian Blue bull; J M McClean £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McGee £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Hereford bull; A Beattie £320 Belgian Blue bull; N Condy £310 Limousin bull; Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £100; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £355 Simmental presented by E Speers, £305 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; P Kelly £350 Limousin heifer; C Maxwell £315 Belgian Blue heifer; D Stewart £275 x 2 Charolais heifers; N Condy £275 Limousin heifer, £225 Limousin heifer and I Henry £255 Limousin heifer.
Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1780 Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn beef heifer calf at foot presented by S Watt, £1550 Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.
Weanlings
A similar entry of weanling saw prices remain strong to peak at £1240 for a 460kg Charolais Steer (270.00) presented by V Cunningham, £990 365kg Charolais (270.00); M Mullin £1100 340kg Charolais (325.00), £1100 305kg Charolais (306.00), £940 300kg Charolais (315.00), £890 265kg Shorthorn (335.00); V Rafferty £1090 290kg Charolais (372.00); F and A Donaghy £1090 330kg Charolais (329.00), £950 330kg Charolais (285.00), £870 290kg Charolais (300.00); S McCrory £1060 330kg Limousin (318.00), £940 325kg Limousin (290.00), £850 275kg Limousin (309.00); M Mullin £1050 355kg Limousin (295.00), £1010 295kg Limousin (342.00), £960 260kg Limousin (358.00), £900 265kg Limousin (338.00); S O’Neill £1000 325kg Limousin (308.00), £970 330kg Limousin (294.00), £930 275kg Charolais (335.00), £900 300kg Limousin (300.00); D Montgomery £900 295kg Limousin (306.00); D and D Graydon £860 270kg Limousin (319.00) and A Stinson £700 x 2 235kg Aberdeen Angus (296.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 405kg Charolais (278.00) presented by S O’Neill, £1120 370kg Limousin (302.00), £860 275kg Limousin (312.00), £850 310kg Limousin (272.00); S McCrory £930 340kg Limousin (274.00), £870 325kg Limousin (268.00); F and A Donaghy £860 285kg Charolais (303.00), £850 280kg Charolais (303.00), £810 275kg Charolais (292.00), £780 230kg Charolais (340.00); D Montgomery £790 285kg Limousin (278.00), £780 270kg Limousin (286.00); A Henderson £790 285kg Hereford (275.00); V Rafferty £780 x 2 250kg Limousin (308.00) and M Mullin £770 250kg Limousin (306.00).