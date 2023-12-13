Once again a good entry of stock saw prices improved on the week with steers selling to £2080 for a 750kg Charolais (277.00).

While heifers sold to £1970 695kg Charolais (284.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1500 for a 570kg Limousin (263.00).

While Friesian cows sold to £1170 570kg (205.00).

Dungannon Mart

Dropped calves peaked at £305 for a Limousin heifer.

Bull calves sold to £280 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows peaked at £1320 for a Charolais heifer springing.

Weanlings cleared to £1150 for a 410kg Charolais (280.00).

While male calves sold to £1070 for a 400kg Charolais (267.00).

Steers

Steers prices peaked at £2080 for a 750kg Charolais (277.00) presented by S Lees; L Kerr £1790 660kg Limousin (271.00), £1730 640kg Charolais (270.00), £1650 610kg Limousin (271.00), £1530 495kg Charolais (309.00); J McMullan £1790 665kg Limousin (269.00), £1730 600kg Limousin (288.00), £1620 595kg Limousin (272.00), £1550 540kg Limousin (287.00); W Bloomer £1780 680kg Aberdeen Angus (262.00); W Neville £1700 555kg Charolais (306.00), £1590 505kg Charolais (315.00), £1500 510kg Limousin (294.00), £1430 535kg Limousin (267.00), £1400 480kg Charolais (291.00), £1300 490kg Charolais (265.00); B Corrigan £1670 600kg Charolais (278.00), £1660 590kg Limousin (281.00), £1660 540kg Limousin (307.00); B Hackett £1640 580kg Limousin (283.00); T Montgomery £1465 540kg Limousin (271.00); Riverview Farms £1400 500kg Charolais (280.00), £1350 505kg Charolais (267.00), £1270 475kg Limousin (267.00) and D McCullough £1350 505kg Charolais (267.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to a height of £1970 for a 695kg Charolais (284.00) presented by H McClelland, £1860 660kg Limousin (281.00), £1800 675kg Limousin (267.00), £1740 630kg Charolais (276.00), £1710 650kg Charolais (263.00), £1660 630kg Limousin (264.00), £1650 600kg Charolais (275.00), £1580 580kg Charolais (272.00); W Harkness £1670 580kg Charolais (288.00), £1590 555kg Charolais (287.00), £1530 565kg Simmental (271.00), £1520 560kg Charolais (271.00); Mountview Farms £1540 570kg Charolais (270.00); Barrick Hill Farms £1500 565kg Charolais (266.00); a Sixmilecross producer £1490 570kg Charolais (261.00); M Morrow £1400 515kg Limousin (272.00); P Quinn £1390 480kg Charolais (290.00), £1370 500kg Charolais (274.00), £1340 490kg Limousin (274.00), £1290 470kg Charolais (275.00), £1200 460kg Limousin (261.00), £1070 405kg Limousin (264.00); M Hughes £1300 500kg Limousin (260.00); Fat Cows cleared to £1500 for a 570kg Limousin (263.00) presented by E Wallace; P McNally £1270 735kg Limousin (172.00), £1070 625kg Limousin (171.00), £940 465kg Limousin (202.00); E McVeigh £1170 570kg Friesian (205.00) and R Roney £1080 620kg Simmental (174.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves trade remains steady with male calves selling to £280 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by I Agnew; J Robinson £265 Hereford bull; A Ferguson £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £240 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Young £210 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £135.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £305 for a Limousin presented by J McQuaid; R Crawford £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J and A Robinson £215 Hereford heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Young £210 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer; G Liggett £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Ferguson £200 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows sold to a height of £1320 for an in-calf Charolais heifer due March presented by a Cookstown producer the same vendor sold a good run of in-calf heifers all due in March £1280 Hereford, £1280 Hereford, £1200 Charolais, £1140 Hereford and in-calf cows sold to £1160 for a Charolais presented by P Johnston.

Weanlings

A large entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1070 for a 357kg Charolais (300.00) presented by M Wylie, £1070 400kg Charolais (267.00), £1060 375kg Limousin (283.00); M Hackett £860 315kg Limousin (274.00), £830 295kg Charolais (280.00), £830 275kg Charolais (303.00), £600 210kg Limousin (288.00); W and J Lucas £790 250kg Limousin (316.00); O Gillespie £770 285kg Limousin (268.00); C Traynor £750 275kg Simmental (274.00) and D McCrea £670 245kg Limousin (271.00).