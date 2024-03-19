Steers selling to £2,080 paid for a 680kg Charolais at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to £1,700 for a 595kgs Charolais heifer.
Some fancy prices were paid for lighter cattle with a 260kgs Charolais making £930 from the farm of Mr Paddy McKendry, Glenbush.
Fat cows sold to £1,300.
Steers
R Getty, Armoy, Charolais, 680kgs £2,080, 540kgs £1,710, 660kgs £1,800. Robert Morrison, Dervock, Charolais, 700kgs £1,760, 690kgs £1,680. L and M Blaney, Cushendun, Limousin, 300kgs £910, 260kgs £940, 290kgs £950, 270kgs £850. Pat McKendry, Armoy, Charolais, 260kgs £930. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue, 580kgs £1,410, 670kgs £1,500, 620kgs £1,450, 560kgs £1,330. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Limousin, 530kgs £1,440, 470kgs £1,250, 460kgs £1,240. Lyle Booth, Whitehead, Hereford, 300kgs £950, 330kgs £950, 320kgs £950, 300kgs £890. Alex Crawford, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus, 320kgs £860, 340kgs £820, 430kgs £1,040, 420kgs £1,050, 420kgs £1,040, 320kgs £860, 400kgs £1,040. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 320kgs £990. Jas Gaston, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 260kgs £830, 200kgs £630, 205kgs £700, 230kgs £730. WD Marshall, Clough, Belgian Blue, 390kgs £1,060, 340kgs £990, 370kgs £980. Jean Christie, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £1,170. Vincent McNeill, Ballycastle, Limousin, 270kgs £780.
Heifers
R Getty, Armoy, Charolais, 590kgs £1,700. Joe Marron, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,430, 500kgs £1,360, 580kgs £1,330. Jean Christie, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs £1,080. Jas Trimble, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,320. S and S McKeegan, Cushendall, Limousin, 420kgs £1,060, 450kgs £1,110, 380kgs £1,030, 470kgs £1,260, 420kgs £1,090. F Kinney, Cushendall, Charolais, 600kgs £1,360. WD Marshall, Clough, Limousin, 360kgs £960, 400kgs £1,020, 365kgs £960. David Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn, 490kgs £1,180. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Charolais, 400kgs £1,160, 420kgs £1,160. Alex Crawford, Ballyclare, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,060, 440kgs £1,060, 340kgs £800, 330kgs £800.Liam Blaney, Cushendun, Limousin, 300kgs £700.
Fat cows
D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Shorthorn, 800kgs £1,300. Paddy McKendry, Glenbush, Aberdeen Angus, 750kgs £1,260. David Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn beef, 490kgs £1,180. WD Marshall, Clough, Sim, 590kgs £1,260, 620kgs £1,100, 590kgs £1,040. Henry McKay, Carnlough, Sth, 640kgs £1,090.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.