Cattle trade started 2024 with a bang, the ring was packed with customers eager for cattle and the online bidders were very active acquiring over a third of the cattle on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:59 GMT
Steers sold to £1,800 for a 610kgs Limousin steer from Mr D McKillop, Cushendall.

Heifers sold to £1,680 for a 670kgs Limousin from the same vendor.;

Fat bulls sold to £2,040 for a 890kgs Aberdeen Angus bull from Mr Sam Booth, Ballymoney and many more cattle are needed to meet demand.

Leading prices

Steers

DJ McKillop, Cushendall, Limousin, 610kgs £1,800, 605kgs £1,750. WJ and G Henry, Armoy, Limousin, 490kgs £1,430, 500kgs £1,430, 500kgs £1,370, 470kgs £1,370, 500kgs £1,340, 390kgs £1,160, 440kgs £1,320, 460kgs £1,360, 540kgs £1,370, 470kgs £1,370. John McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 360kgs £1,110, 430kgs £1,340, 440kgs £1,300, 400kgs £1,080, 440kgs £1,150. Trevor Andrews, Larne, Hereford, 380kgs £980, 330kgs £860. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs £1,010, 450kgs £1,140, 480kgs £1,150, 430kgs £1,030, 380kgs £1,070, 390kgs £1,110. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Holstein, 570kgs £1,210, 460kgs £1,170, 565kgs £1,170, 500kgs £1,130, 580kgs £1,280. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Friesian, 530kgs £1,230, 480kgs £1,090, 500kgs £1,140, 490kgs £1,130. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, Friesian, 1,630kgs £1,320. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 250kgs £710, 270kgs £770. A Getty, Bushmills, Friesian, 425kgs £1,060, 415kgs £1,000. LJ McAlister, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,260, 480kgs £1,230, 460kgs £1,090, 415kgs £1,100. Ken Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Friesian, 570kgs £1,430, 560kgs £1,280. W J and G Henry, Armoy, Friesian, 550kgs £1,320, 540kgs £1,260, 450kgs £1,120, 480kgs £1,060. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,170, 480kgs £1,160, 510kgs £1,210.

Heifers

DJ McKillop, Cushendall, Limousin, 670kgs £1,680. John McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 360kgs £990, 430kgs £1,120, 400kgs £1,090. LJ McAlister, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,230, 500kgs £1,200. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 430kgs £1,040. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 300kgs £810, 290kgs £810, 305kgs £810, 270kgs £760, 250kgs £720.

Fat cows/bulls

Sam Booth, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 890kgs £2,040. A and D Jamieson, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue, 670kgs £1,150, 770kgs £1,290. S Huey, Armoy, Jersey, 470kgs £750.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

