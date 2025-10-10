Step back in time as Armagh’s Georgian Festival returns this Christmas

Armagh’s beloved Georgian Festival living history characters are set to return to the city’s streets in 2025

Armagh City will once again come alive this November as costumed characters; festive markets and a dazzling lightshow bring the annual Georgian Festival to life.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 November, the event offers a glimpse into 18th-century life while marking the start of the Christmas season.

Over the course of four days the city will celebrate its rich Georgian heritage through immersive history, live performances, artisan markets, music, family entertainment and atmospheric lightshows across some of the city’s most iconic Georgian sites, from the Archbishop’s Palace to No 5 Vicars’ Hill. Visitors are invited to step back more than 250 years ago and experience Christmas as it might have been in the time of Archbishop Richard Robinson, the visionary who shaped much of the city’s Georgian character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike typical Christmas markets and fairs, the festival places history centre stage, as Shelia Rooney, who returns this year as one of the festival’s living history characters, explains.

The Market House, one of Armagh’s finest Georgian buildings, provides the backdrop for the festival’s light show

She said: “Playing a Georgian character might seem like a peculiar job, but it’s endlessly fun. I’ve been bringing Georgian characters to life in Armagh for over two decades, and every year still feels magical.

“The Georgian Festival invites visitors to step directly into the world of 18th century Armagh – a city transformed into one of culture, learning, and architectural beauty. From the elegant Mall to the Observatory and the stunning Robinson Library, you can see how Georgian ideals shaped our streets and our stories.

“Experiencing the festival is more than seeing history – its stepping into it, meeting its characters, exploring its fashions, and discovering the eccentricities of the people who built this city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New this year is the Northern Ireland Opera, presenting a Georgian-themed performance in the intimate Primate’s Chapel. Audiences will be transported back to the elegance of the era through arias, duets, and songs, accompanied by period-inspired staging, costumes, and refreshments – offering a rare chance to experience the music of Georgian Armagh in its original style

Living history performers Jodie Jackson and Aoife Clelland help tell the story of Georgian Armagh during the 2024

Food lovers can enjoy the new Georgian Gourmet Food Tour, a multi-sensory journey through the refined tastes of the era.

Georgian Day itself – which falls on Saturday 29 November – is a highlight of the weekend. With over 100 artisan stalls, it’s the largest festive artisan market in Northern Ireland, featuring street musicians, costumed characters, chestnut sellers, and children’s entertainment. Visitors can meet the Gentry, cheeky urchins, and gin-soaked ladies as they wander the cobbled streets, before gathering for the evening’s Georgian lightshow at the Market House, an iconic spectacle now synonymous with the festival. This year, the celebrations extend into Sunday, with a selection of artisan stalls and festive attractions returning, giving visitors even more time to soak up the Georgian charm.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: “Returning each year, the Georgian Festival feels like welcoming old friends back into the city. Armagh, with its outstanding Georgian architecture, provides the perfect backdrop for visitors to experience the atmosphere of the 18th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival not only highlights our vibrant food producers and creative talent – from living history performers to skilled artisans – but also plays a vital role in supporting the local economy and community well-being.

“As a cornerstone of the Borough’s events calendar, the festival continues to evolve, offering new experiences that keep people coming back – from family-friendly events, such as the lightshow, to interactive experiences like mock trials at Armagh Courthouse, Georgian art history sessions, hands-on bell ringing workshops, and whimsical walking tours like the ‘Not So Gorgeous Georgians’, which offer a playful glimpse into the more unusual and amusing aspects of 18th-century Armagh.”

With its mix of history, atmosphere, and family-friendly fun, Armagh’s Georgian Festival stands out among festive events across the UK and Ireland. Visitors not only get to browse markets and sip mulled wine, but also uncover the stories, buildings, and traditions that make Armagh unique. Many events are free to attend, while others are ticketed with limited availability.

For full programme details and booking information, visit: www.visitarmagh.com/georgianfestival.