Step out in style at this year’s Balmoral Show - Here’s how to enter the ‘Best Dressed’ competition

The popular competition returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn, on Saturday 14 May and will be judged by Cool FM presenter, and former Miss NI, Katharine Walker.

Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book will also return as sponsors of this popular competition, celebrating both the best dressed lady and gent of the 2022 show.

Katharine enthused: “I am thrilled to be judging the most appropriately dressed lady and gent at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Paul Corson, Dubarry of Ireland joins judge, Cool FM’s Katharine Walker at Castle Leslie Estate ahead of Balmoral Show’s Best Dressed competition on Saturday 14th May 2022 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

“I’m looking forward to meeting finalists whose attention to detail and authentic style will make them worthy winners.”

With some fabulous prizes on offer, including a stylish country outfit from Dubarry and a luxury stay provided by Ireland’s Blue Book, show organisers are encouraging visitors to dress to impress in their best country attire on Saturday 14 May.

Entrants should make their way to the registration marquee, located next to the Downtown Show Stage from 10am to 1pm with the final taking place at 2pm on the Downtown Show Stage.

The 153rd Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May 2022 at Balmoral Park and promises to be a fun day out for the entire family.

Whether you’re from the city or countryside, a first-time visitor or repeat show-goer, they hope to see you there!

To find out more about the Balmoral Show, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.