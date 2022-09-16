Still time to get your EFS Wider Tranche 6 application in

EFS Wider Tranche 6 agreements will start 1 January 2023 and run for five years to 31 December 2027.

There are still a range of options available for funding, so please consider what might suit your farm business.

For more information on the EFS, visit the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/rural-development/environmental-farming-scheme-efs* Check if your land is eligible via DAERA’s Online Services.

* For assistance to complete your application, you can call the EFS Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848.

* If you need help to apply, make an appointment for digital assistance at your local DAERA office. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions places are limited so book early.

If you had a previous EFS Wider Tranche 1 agreement and you wish to apply again, it is important to note that options previously established cannot be claimed for, or applied for again in the same location, in Tranche 6.

You are not committed to the scheme until you sign an EFS agreement.