More than 12,000 breeders and agri-visitors are gearing up for the world-famous Stirling Bull Sales next month, which will feature over 800 pedigree bulls and females from the UK’s leading herds.

Kicking off on Sunday 4 to Monday 5 February, and culminating on Sunday 18 to Monday 19 February 2024, the Stirling Bull Sales from United Auctions are a premier event in the UK's agricultural calendar. They are hosted by Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers at the Stirling Agricultural Centre.

The national cluster of pedigree sales promises a showcase of nine breeds and 826 bulls and females forward, including the first official Luings Cattle Society sale of bulls in week two.

Week one will see the Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Lincoln Red, Hereford as well as Limousin breeds go under the hammer with the Charolais, Simmental Salers and Luings sold in week two.

Held under the auspices of the national breed societies, the Stirling Bull Sales are sponsored year-round by Galbraith, the leading independent property consultancy.

On both Mondays of the sales, Galbraith will be holding spin bike training sessions in the concourse in preparation for their charity fundraiser on 8 March.

The team are participating in ‘All Roads Lead to Rome’ and plan on cycling the distance between Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Stadio Olympico on stationary bikes across their offices to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The Bull Sales is an ideal platform to raise awareness and clock some essential miles. Contributions to support their fundraiser can be made here.

Alastair Christie of Galbraith said: “We are proud to continue supporting Rob Wainwright and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research. The event not only aligns with our commitment to this cause but also motivates Galbraith staff to train during the darker months, positively impacting mental health and overall wellbeing.”

The Stirling Bull Sales will welcome special guest Alyn Smith SNP MP for Stirling and renowned figures from the agricultural community.

Notable among them is Norman Catto who returns to Stirling from Argentina for the first time in over 30 years to judge the Aberdeen-Angus in week one. Meanwhile Stirlingshire visitors will recognise well-known local farmer Stuart Barclay who is judging the Simmental pre-sale show in week two.

Customers should note two significant dispersals on Monday 19 February.

First is the part dispersal of the acclaimed pedigree Simmental Broombrae herd from Gordon Clark, Broombrae Farm, Auchtermuchty and closing the event is the sale of the entire 2021/2022 crop of pedigree Charolais heifers from the esteemed Harestone herd from N & R Barclay, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

David Brown, Sales Director at United Auctions, commented: “The Broombrae herd has been a stalwart in the Simmental community, and its dispersal marks a poignant moment. The commitment to quality and the inclusion of polled heifers in the sale exemplify the herd's legacy.”

John Roberts, Group Sales Director at United Auctions, added: “Stirling is not just a marketplace for livestock; it is a pivotal forum for agriculture. We're thrilled to welcome the inaugural society sale of Luings bulls and celebrate a local pedigree breeder taking the judging stage.

“The Harestone Charolais dispersal presents a rare opportunity to purchase maiden heifers from one of the nation's top herds.”