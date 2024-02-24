Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-breed event played host to the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s first official spring sale of 2024.

The Doyle family’s Drumhill Eco Y796 sold for 8,500gns. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Prices peaked at 20,000gns twice, and saw 82 bulls change hands to average £6,017 per head (79 per cent clearance).

Leading the Northern Ireland line-up, and achieving the day’s second highest price of 16,000gns, was the July 2022 born Drumhill Echo Y091 TSI+41 SRI+49 from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s 60-cow herd at Cookstown. Exhibited by stockman Callum Innes, he caught the eye of Argentinian judge Norman Catto to claim the reserve junior championship award.

Bred from the Blelack Prince Challenger K460 daughter, Drumhill Evora P010, he is one of the first sons to sell from the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantry Jedi Eric V287, who topped the Stirling sale in February 2021.

This much-admired bull was snapped up by Hannah and Eric Heerema owners of the Balavil Estate at Kingussie in Inverness. The husband-and-wife partnership have been investing in pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle in recent years, and also own the West Sussex based Nyetimber vineyard which is famed for its sparkling wine.

Reserve junior champion Drumhill Echo Y091 sold at 16,000gns for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Jonathan and Lisa Doyle secured a bid of 8,500gns for the fourth placed Drumhill Eco Y796 TSI+48 SRI+55. Born in May 2022 he is by Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, the 11,000gns intermediate and supreme champion at Stirling in October 2016. Buyers were Messrs A and C Sutherland, Manor Farm, Pershore, Worcestershire.

An entry of three ET-bred bulls consigned by Samantha Allen, and nephew Allen Shortt, Strabane, sold to a top of 8,000gns, and averaged 5,600gns per head.

Selling for 8,000gns to Charlie McCombie, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, was the second prize March 2022 born Crew Diablo Y242 TSI+38 SRI+47. The Crew herd’s three full brothers were sired by Idvies Eric S735, and bred from the prolific brood cow Crew Daffodil T435.

Female trade peaked at 8,000gns, and following a 94 per cent clearance United Auctions confirmed that 16 lots sold to level at £2,573 each.

