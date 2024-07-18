Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog walker hospitalised for more than two months after being attacked by a herd of cows has revealed the life-changing impact of her injuries.

Jillian Gilmore, from Stockport, and her husband Mark were walking their dog Finnegan along a public footpath which ran through a field when they became aware of a herd of cattle in the field, including grazing cows and calves. However, there was no fencing in place to separate the herd from the public.

A number of cows attacked Jillian, 57, with Mark, 60, unable to get to her.

He began throwing his possessions at the animals who were “jumping up and down” on his wife.

Jillian pictured in hospital.

The herd dispersed and Mark managed to pull Jillian underneath a broken fence to safety. She was conscious but had sustained a catalogue of serious injuries, including fractures to her spine, neck, ribs and pelvis. She also suffered punctured lungs.

Following the incident, which happened in Hazel Grove, Jillian was airlifted to hospital. She underwent numerous operations and needed to use a wheelchair for five months.

Following the incident, Jillian instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist therapies and rehabilitation she requires.

She’s now speaking for the first time about how her injuries continue to impact her.

Jillian pictured in hospital.

She’s using Farm Safety Week to warn of the dangers of walking close to livestock and the importance of landowners keeping animals fenced off from the public.

Following intervention by Jillian’s legal team, the farmer’s insurers have accepted responsibility for the incident and have made funds available to cover the cost of Jill’s extensive physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Matt Brown, the specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Jillian, said: “The past three years have been incredibly difficult for Jillian as she comes to terms with her injuries, and also for Mark who has struggled to comprehend the horrors he saw that day.

“While Jillian has made great progress with her recovery, she still faces many challenges and it’s likely that she’ll be affected by what happened for the rest of her life.

Jillian and Mark.

“We continue to support both Jillian and Mark as they attempt to navigate through this difficult time. We also join them in sharing their story to urge others to take extra care and caution around livestock as their behaviour can often be unpredictable particularly when they’re with their young.

“It’s also vital that farmers put proper restraints in place to keep their animals separate from the public, particularly when the animals are likely to behave in a way which could cause serious harm, and also display signs at field entrances to let people know there are cattle with calves at foot around and the risks associated with that.”

The incident happened on 10 August, 2021, after a cow charged at Jillian during the walk. She attempted to run away and let go of Finnegan’s lead.

Jillian, an NHS administrator, was discharged home in October 2021 and was cared for by Mark, an accountant with the University of Manchester. She also had to use a wheelchair until January 2022.

Jillian and Mark.

Despite the nature and extent of Jillian’s injuries, she has engaged fully in her rehabilitation and has made a remarkable recovery, to the extent that she has successfully returned to work. She does, however, continue to have ongoing physical limitations and she still experiences psychological distress as a result of her accident.

Jillian said: “I don’t recall much about the attack itself, other than walking along the path with Mark and Finnegan before the cows came into view. They approached me and I started to run, but I fell to the ground and that’s when they went for me. I don’t remember it but Mark said they were jumping up and down on me.

“The next thing I properly remember is being taken to hospital. My whole body hurt and I couldn’t really fathom what had happened.

“Since that day, our lives have totally changed. To this day, I still struggle with what I’ve been through, both physically and emotionally, and it’s really not been easy for Mark either.

“We’ve been out on so many walks together, but never did I ever think I would be attacked by a herd of cows. It’s like something you see on a TV drama.

“I know I’m incredibly lucky to be alive, and I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me, especially Mark who has been a huge support. And while nothing can change what I suffered that day, I hope that by sharing my story I can help prevent it happening to anyone else.

Jillian and Mark.

“Farmers have a responsibility to keep their cattle and the public safe, and walkers need to know the potential risks out there so they can be prepared or make a conscious decision to avoid them.”

As part of Farm Safety Week, specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell are reminding walkers and farmers of what measures they can take to improve countryside safety.

The Countryside Code includes advice on what to do if you come across livestock while walking:

- Give livestock plenty of space – their behaviour can be unpredictable, especially when they’re with their young;

- Keep your dog under effective control to make sure it stays away from livestock - it’s good practice to keep your dog on a lead around livestock;

- Let your dog off the lead if you feel threatened by livestock, as it will make it easier for you both to reach safety.

- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) provides the following guidance for farmers:

- Where possible, avoid putting cattle, especially cows with calves, in fields with public access;

- Do all that you can to keep animals and people separated, including erecting fencing;

- Assess the temperament of any cattle before putting them into a field with public access;

- Any animal that has shown sign of aggression must not be kept in a field with public access;

- Clearly signpost all public access routes across the farm and display signage at all entrances to the field stating what livestock is in there.