News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for all - Muir

In his first visit following taking up post as DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said that animal welfare issues would be among his top priorities going forward.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The minister was speaking during a visit yesterday (Tuesday) to the offices of the USPCA in Newry where he met with staff and volunteers during which a range of animal health issues were discussed.

“I am delighted to visit USPCA in my first visit as minister as I want to be an advocate for animal welfare issues. It is something that I know that we can all agree on that improving animal welfare and stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for everyone,” Minister Muir said.

“Working with stakeholders and partners across the piece we can find a way to modernise and bring animal welfare legislation here into line with other jurisdictions.

Most Popular
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir pictured with USPCA CEO Nora Smith during his visit to the USPCA offices in Newry on Tuesday. (Pic: DAERA)DAERA Minister Andrew Muir pictured with USPCA CEO Nora Smith during his visit to the USPCA offices in Newry on Tuesday. (Pic: DAERA)
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir pictured with USPCA CEO Nora Smith during his visit to the USPCA offices in Newry on Tuesday. (Pic: DAERA)

“Through adopting a collaborative approach I am convinced we have an opportunity to make a real difference and going forward I will continue to engage and listen carefully to help inform my decisions.”

Related topics:USPCANewry