Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The minister was speaking during a visit yesterday (Tuesday) to the offices of the USPCA in Newry where he met with staff and volunteers during which a range of animal health issues were discussed.

“I am delighted to visit USPCA in my first visit as minister as I want to be an advocate for animal welfare issues. It is something that I know that we can all agree on that improving animal welfare and stopping animal cruelty should be a priority for everyone,” Minister Muir said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Working with stakeholders and partners across the piece we can find a way to modernise and bring animal welfare legislation here into line with other jurisdictions.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir pictured with USPCA CEO Nora Smith during his visit to the USPCA offices in Newry on Tuesday. (Pic: DAERA)