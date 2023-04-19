Store and weanling females selling to £1330 per head at Lisnaskea
Trade remains very high for an increased entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 18th April.
Top quality store and weanling males selling to £370 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £850 and selling to £1350 per head for a 420kg Charolais (£321) with a 410kg Limousin to £1300 (£317).
Store and weanling females sold to £1330 per head for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus (£256) with a 490kg selling to £1260 (£257) and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 270kg Limousin to £890.
Sample prices
Store and weanling males
Springfield producer 420kg Charolais to £1350 (£321) 410kg Limousin to £1140 (£278) 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1060 (£299) 345kg Limousin to £1040 (£301) and 350kg Charolais to £960. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £1300 (£317) 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£275) 390kg Charolais to £1150 (£295) 430kg Charolais to £1070, and 335kg Charolais to £1030 (£307) Springfield producer 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1110 (£326) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1020 (£300) 280kg Charolais to £940 (£336) 230kg Charolais to £850 (£370) and 265kg Charolais to £820 (£309) Brookeborough producer 425kg Belgian Blue to £1000, 375kg Belgian Blue to £780, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Dromore producer 310kg Charolais to £985 (£318) Corranny producer 295kg Charolais to £950 (£322) 330kg Charolais to £950 (£288) 310kg Charolais to £940 (£303) 305kg Charolais to £920 (£302) 280kg Charolais to £885 (£316) 255kg Charolais to £855 (£335) 310kg Charolais to £830 270kg Charolais to £810 (£300) 280kg Charolais to £775 (£277) and 230kg Charolais to £725 (£315) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £925. Derrylin producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. Enniskillen producer 275kg Charolais to £890 (£324) and 300kg Limousin to £870 (£290) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £780, 230kg Charolais to £740 (£322) and 210kg Charolais to £690 (£329) Monea producer 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 (£305) and 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £565. Letterbreen producer 335kg Shorthorn beef to £735, 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 and 235kg Hereford to £500.
Store and weanling heifers
Derrylin producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£256) 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£281) 535kg Hereford to £1120, 395kg Limousin to £1110 (£281) 445kg Hereford to £1060, 430kg Limousin to £1040, 450kg Limousin to £1000, and 355kg Hereford to £770. Derrylin producer 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) 315kg Limousin to £950 (£302) and 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) Newtownbutler producer 450kg Hereford to £150 (£256) and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. Magheraveely producer 510kg Wp. to £1150, 500kg Hereford to £1150 and 465kg Hereford to £1150. Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1140 (£312) 305kg Charolais to £960 (£315) and 285kg Charolais to £855 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£286) 430kg Charolais to £1060 and 385kg Charolais to £1050. Dromore producer 390kg Charolais to £1000. Knockaraven producer 360kg Limousin to £1000 (£277) 385kg Limousin to £980, 385kg Belgian Blue to £950 and 245kg Limousin to £545. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £910 (£294) 270kg Charolais to £890 (£330) 265kg Charolais to £870 (£328) and 350kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £900, 250kg Charolais to £670 and 240kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 265kg Charolais to £785 (£296) 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) 280kg Charolais to £775 and 235kg Charolais to £700 (£298) and Monea producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £605 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £605.
Lots more stock required to supply this strong demand from online and ringside competition.