Top quality store and weanling males selling to £370 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £850 and selling to £1350 per head for a 420kg Charolais (£321) with a 410kg Limousin to £1300 (£317).

Store and weanling females sold to £1330 per head for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus (£256) with a 490kg selling to £1260 (£257) and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 270kg Limousin to £890.

Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Store and weanling males

Springfield producer 420kg Charolais to £1350 (£321) 410kg Limousin to £1140 (£278) 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1060 (£299) 345kg Limousin to £1040 (£301) and 350kg Charolais to £960. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £1300 (£317) 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£275) 390kg Charolais to £1150 (£295) 430kg Charolais to £1070, and 335kg Charolais to £1030 (£307) Springfield producer 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1110 (£326) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1020 (£300) 280kg Charolais to £940 (£336) 230kg Charolais to £850 (£370) and 265kg Charolais to £820 (£309) Brookeborough producer 425kg Belgian Blue to £1000, 375kg Belgian Blue to £780, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £680. Dromore producer 310kg Charolais to £985 (£318) Corranny producer 295kg Charolais to £950 (£322) 330kg Charolais to £950 (£288) 310kg Charolais to £940 (£303) 305kg Charolais to £920 (£302) 280kg Charolais to £885 (£316) 255kg Charolais to £855 (£335) 310kg Charolais to £830 270kg Charolais to £810 (£300) 280kg Charolais to £775 (£277) and 230kg Charolais to £725 (£315) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £925. Derrylin producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. Enniskillen producer 275kg Charolais to £890 (£324) and 300kg Limousin to £870 (£290) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £780, 230kg Charolais to £740 (£322) and 210kg Charolais to £690 (£329) Monea producer 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 (£305) and 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £565. Letterbreen producer 335kg Shorthorn beef to £735, 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 and 235kg Hereford to £500.

Store and weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£256) 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£281) 535kg Hereford to £1120, 395kg Limousin to £1110 (£281) 445kg Hereford to £1060, 430kg Limousin to £1040, 450kg Limousin to £1000, and 355kg Hereford to £770. Derrylin producer 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) 315kg Limousin to £950 (£302) and 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) Newtownbutler producer 450kg Hereford to £150 (£256) and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. Magheraveely producer 510kg Wp. to £1150, 500kg Hereford to £1150 and 465kg Hereford to £1150. Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1140 (£312) 305kg Charolais to £960 (£315) and 285kg Charolais to £855 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) 385kg Charolais to £1100 (£286) 430kg Charolais to £1060 and 385kg Charolais to £1050. Dromore producer 390kg Charolais to £1000. Knockaraven producer 360kg Limousin to £1000 (£277) 385kg Limousin to £980, 385kg Belgian Blue to £950 and 245kg Limousin to £545. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £910 (£294) 270kg Charolais to £890 (£330) 265kg Charolais to £870 (£328) and 350kg Limousin to £800. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £900, 250kg Charolais to £670 and 240kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 265kg Charolais to £785 (£296) 255kg Charolais to £780 (£306) 280kg Charolais to £775 and 235kg Charolais to £700 (£298) and Monea producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £605 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £605.