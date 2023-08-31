Store and weanling males selling to £1240 for 560kg at Lisnaskea Mart
Trade remains strong for quality stock at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 29th August with lots more stock required to supply a very keen demand from online and ringside competition.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
This week store and weanling males sold to £1240 for a 560kg Aberdeen Angus (£221) 455kg Limousin to £1160, 435kg Limousin to £1160 and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 for a Fintona producer.
Weanling heifers sold to £860 for a 350kg Limousin £850 for a 340kg Charolais £780 for a 330kg Aberdeen Angus £770 for a 330kg Charolais £760 for a 300kg Charolais £715 for a 270kg Limousin and £700 for a 280kg Charolais for a Newtownbutler producer.